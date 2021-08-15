Norwegian Prima Cruise Vessel Leaves Dock Ready to Exceed Expectations

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), one of the largest cruise lines in the world, has decided to renew its fleet for the first time in almost 10 years. Norwegian Prima is the company’s first next-generation vessel to be delivered in its Prima Class and was floated out recently from its dock in Venice.
It is the first time the Norwegian Prima touches water, reassuring us that the building process is going according to schedule. Described by NCL as one of the most stylish and innovative ships to ever set sail, the vessel was developed by Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri and should be delivered to its client in the summer of 2022.
A 965-ft long floating heaven with a capacity of 3,215 guests at double occupancy, the Norwegian Prima redefines the concept of luxury cruise. It is a colossal vessel with an expansive outdoor deck space designed to put guests first, boasting several company “firsts”. All the features of the ship are meant to offer customers a spacious view. There’s an Ocean Boulevard, which lets guests take a 360 degrees seaside stroll and enjoy superb panoramic views.
Two “infinity” pools are positioned in a way that allows guests to blend into the ocean, offering them uninterrupted views and an Oceanwalk with two glass bridges, which makes them feel like they’re walking on air over the water. There are three restaurants with a varied menu and an upscale open-air marketplace that lets you choose between eleven different culinary venues.
Eight decks of public areas and suites are part of the Haven, something that the company describes as a "ship within a ship", and these places are accessible via private elevators. The Haven offers an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room, spectacular views, to mention just a few of its premium amenities.
NCL should receive its luxurious Norwegian Prima in the summer of 2022, when it will begin its first itineraries in Northern Europe. The cruise line based in the U.S. ordered five other ships in addition to the Norwegian Prima, and they are scheduled for delivery between 2022 and 2027.
