2022 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Is One Pricey Cookie in Its Homeland

Mercedes-AMG is now accepting orders for the C 43 4Matic in Germany. The premium compact car is offered in two body styles, Sedan and Estate, and it’s not exactly a bargain.
Pricing kicks off at €71,459.50 (equal to $75,084) for the C 43 Sedan, and €73,244.50 ($76,960) for the C 43 Estate, including tax, and both of them feature a decent number of standard gizmos.
Here, Mercedes-AMG mentions the 18-inch light-alloy wheels, new-gen MBUX infotainment system, AMG-specific displays, AMG seats, steering wheel, and that’s about all. Customers can get various options too, including the AMG Optics, Carbon Fiber, Night, and Energizing Packages.
Offered at no extra cost is the AMG Ride Control suspension, with Adaptive Damping System, that contributes to the sporty driving experience. Additional appointments are the model-specific exterior and interior design details that further emphasize the sportier character of the C 43 over the regular C-Class models.
Albeit feistier here, its powertrain is shared with the one of the entry-level Mercedes-AMG SL 43, and it is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, aided by an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. A belt-driven starter generator provides an extra short-term boost of 14 ps (13 hp / 10 kW) in certain driving conditions, and the car has 408 ps (402 hp / 300 kW) at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) at 5,000 rpm.
Hooked up to a dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the powertrain enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds in the C 43 Sedan, and 4.7 seconds in the C 43 Estate. The average fuel consumption varies between 9.1-8.7 l/100 km (25.9-27 mpg US) in the former, and 9.2-8.8 l/100 km (25.6-26.7 mpg US) in the latter, and the carbon dioxide emissions stand at 206-196 and 209-199 g/km respectively. Both versions have a top speed electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph), which can be optionally increased to 265 kph (165 mph).
Here, Mercedes-AMG mentions the 18-inch light-alloy wheels, new-gen MBUX infotainment system, AMG-specific displays, AMG seats, steering wheel, and that’s about all. Customers can get various options too, including the AMG Optics, Carbon Fiber, Night, and Energizing Packages.
Offered at no extra cost is the AMG Ride Control suspension, with Adaptive Damping System, that contributes to the sporty driving experience. Additional appointments are the model-specific exterior and interior design details that further emphasize the sportier character of the C 43 over the regular C-Class models.
Albeit feistier here, its powertrain is shared with the one of the entry-level Mercedes-AMG SL 43, and it is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, aided by an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. A belt-driven starter generator provides an extra short-term boost of 14 ps (13 hp / 10 kW) in certain driving conditions, and the car has 408 ps (402 hp / 300 kW) at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) at 5,000 rpm.
Hooked up to a dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the powertrain enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds in the C 43 Sedan, and 4.7 seconds in the C 43 Estate. The average fuel consumption varies between 9.1-8.7 l/100 km (25.9-27 mpg US) in the former, and 9.2-8.8 l/100 km (25.6-26.7 mpg US) in the latter, and the carbon dioxide emissions stand at 206-196 and 209-199 g/km respectively. Both versions have a top speed electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph), which can be optionally increased to 265 kph (165 mph).