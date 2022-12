615-HP Megazilla Crate Engine is the 7.3L Godzilla's More Powerful Sibling

Revealed at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis, the Megazilla bears part number M-6007-MZ73 as opposed to M-6007-73 for the Godzilla. Our friends at Motor Authority understand that pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date of second quarter 2023.By comparison, the Godzilla costs $9,175 sans the front-end accessory drive kit and control pack. The Ford Motor Company hasn’t confirmed the Megazilla’s weight either, but nevertheless, don’t expect a huge difference over the 580 pounds (263 kilograms) of the Godzilla crate engine.Both powerplants feature the 107.2-millimeter bore and 101.0-millimeter stroke, cast-iron block, forged steel crankshaft, 1-5-4-8-6-3-7-2 firing order, port fuel injection system, and 10.5:1 compression ratio. Differences include Mahle forged pistons compared to cast aluminum, as well as CNC-ported heads compared to the stock aluminum units. The performance-oriented heads bear part numbers M-6049-SD73P and M-6050-SD73P, with neither listed on the Ford Performance website.Callies forged H-beam connecting rods also need to be mentioned, as well as the cast-iron block and cam-in-block design of the Godzilla. The Ford Performance low-profile intake manifold is pictured on this engine, as well as the 92-millimeter throttle body of the 2020 to 2022 model year Mustang Shelby GT500 (part numbers M-9429-73LP and M-9926-M5292; currently not listed on Ford Performance website’s either).And now, for the fun part: 615 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute, 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) of torque at 3,800 revolutions per minute, and more than 500 pound-feet (679 Nm) developed from 2,500 through 6,000 revolutions per minute. The Super Duty- and crate engine-spec Godzilla, which uses a composite intake manifold and an 80-millimeter throttle body, belts out 430 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute.