615-HP Megazilla Crate Engine is the 7.3L Godzilla's More Powerful Sibling

Two years ago, Mike Goodwin of Ford Performance confirmed that a Godzilla-based powerplant will be added to the Dearborn-based automaker’s crate engine lineup. Three months ago, back on September 16th, the Ford Motor Company filed the Megazilla trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under Nice class 12 for crate engines.
Revealed at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis, the Megazilla bears part number M-6007-MZ73 as opposed to M-6007-73 for the Godzilla. Our friends at Motor Authority understand that pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date of second quarter 2023.
By comparison, the Godzilla costs $9,175 sans the front-end accessory drive kit and control pack. The Ford Motor Company hasn’t confirmed the Megazilla’s weight either, but nevertheless, don’t expect a huge difference over the 580 pounds (263 kilograms) of the Godzilla crate engine.
Both powerplants feature the 107.2-millimeter bore and 101.0-millimeter stroke, cast-iron block, forged steel crankshaft, 1-5-4-8-6-3-7-2 firing order, port fuel injection system, and 10.5:1 compression ratio. Differences include Mahle forged pistons compared to cast aluminum, as well as CNC-ported heads compared to the stock aluminum units. The performance-oriented heads bear part numbers M-6049-SD73P and M-6050-SD73P, with neither listed on the Ford Performance website.
Callies forged H-beam connecting rods also need to be mentioned, as well as the cast-iron block and cam-in-block design of the Godzilla. The Ford Performance low-profile intake manifold is pictured on this engine, as well as the 92-millimeter throttle body of the 2020 to 2022 model year Mustang Shelby GT500 (part numbers M-9429-73LP and M-9926-M5292; currently not listed on Ford Performance website’s either).
And now, for the fun part: 615 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute, 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) of torque at 3,800 revolutions per minute, and more than 500 pound-feet (679 Nm) developed from 2,500 through 6,000 revolutions per minute. The Super Duty- and crate engine-spec Godzilla, which uses a composite intake manifold and an 80-millimeter throttle body, belts out 430 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute.
