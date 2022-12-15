Ford F-150 Ready to Arrive in the Land Down Under With 3.5L EcoBoost V6 in 2023

The “Built Ford Tough” F-150, which is just coming out of extensive local durability testing, is almost ready to hit the Australian market sometime next year in XLT and Lariat trims.
Can anyone doubt the continued success and appeal of Blue Oval’s F-Series? Not really, because it has been continuously on the U.S. market since 1948, turning into the best-selling pickup truck in 1977 and the highest-selling vehicle overall in 1981. And, in case anyone forgot, may we remember that it also enjoys minor success abroad, across various other regions?
Next year, the latest Ford F-150 iteration (fourteenth generation) is also set to arrive in the land Down Under, with pricing and the final specifications pending a closer date to the market release. Until then, Ford Australia promises it has conducted extensive durability testing on F-150, “putting it through the same durability program” as the latest Ranger and Everest siblings.
Plans for introducing the full-size F-150 to Australia were unveiled earlier this year and the company says it has more than 8,000 interested (as in potential, not firm) customers, while some “thousands of prospective orders (were) already placed with dealers.” Moving forward, the 2023 Ford F-150 will become available in Australia in just two trims – XLT and Lariat.
But do not worry, there is some choice. As such, the XLT and Lariat grades will be offered exclusively with the popular 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 gasoline engine, hooked to the ten-speed automatic transmission, a 4x4 system, and with the Crew Cab body style. Both trims will be offered with either a short or long wheelbase configuration.
The SWB has a 145-inch (368 cm) wheelbase and 5.5-foot (167.6 cm) load box, while the LWB comes with a 157-inch (399 cm) wheelbase and 6.5-foot (198.2 cm) load box. And the company even shared the exterior paint options, already: Oxford White (standard), Agate Black, Iconic Silver, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Grey, and the Lariat-exclusive Lucid Red.
