GT4/Daytona Would Be the Name of a Hypothetical Ford Mustang Sedan (if A.I. Had Its Way)
Four-door versions of reputable sportscars are a hot topic, and Mustang is no exception. No matter how slim the chances are that Ford would consider a four-door sportscar, people love fantasizing. But what should Ford name its hypothetical Mustang sedan? OpenAI’s ChatGPT offers a couple of good options.

Since Ford launched the S650 Mustang, fans have toyed with the idea of having several body styles and versions of the iconic pony car. Of course, the most popular of them was imagining it as the upcoming Shelby GT500, which is understandable considering the emotional charge of the performance coupe. Nevertheless, the human mind could be as dirty as to think of a Mustang station wagon, which is, I should say, an abomination.

We try to keep the middle ground here, and that’s why we’re not shooting for the moon, but instead thinking of a mundane, family-friendly four-door Mustang. However bizarre, this is a popular wish, emphasized by an abundance of Mustang sedan renderings flooding social media channels. It might not be such a far-fetched idea, considering that Ford seems rather open toward muddying the Mustang spirit with experiments such as the Mach-E.

No matter how outrageous the Mustang SUV idea was at the time, the Mustang Mach-E proved a successful gamble for Ford. That’s why we’d not dismiss the Mustang sedan idea. The classic body style remains popular in North America, despite the growing adoption of SUVs and crossovers. We have reliable information that the Mustang Mach-E range will gain another body style in 2026, with the launch of the second generation.

Outrageously, the S750 Mustang is set to ditch the internal combustion engines in favor of an electric powertrain, albeit in 2029. This will make the current Mustang the last bastion of ICE muscle cars after Dodge announced retiring the ICE versions of its Charger/Challenger duo and Chevrolet is still pondering whether Camaro deserves a second chance as an EV. Since 2029 is still beyond the horizon, Ford might want to challenge the Charger with a four-door version of the Mustang.

If it does, it might need a name for the sportscar, and since we’re already at it, we might as well help Ford choose a name. This would hopefully avoid slaughtering not one, but two iconic monikers, as Ford did with the Mustang Mach-E. And since Ford already has a Mustang GT in its stable, we could not think of a better name than Mustang GT4. After all, if it worked for Mercedes-AMG, it might as well be a good choice for Ford.

Since it’s on everybody’s radar now, we asked an AI chatbot what would be a good name for the Mustang sedan, and sure enough, Mustang GT4 was top of the list. OpenAI’s ChatGPT says the name “reflects the car’s combination of muscle car heritage and practicality.” Alternatively, ChatGPT proposes Mustang GT Sedan (boring) and Mustang GT Sport (too neutral).

The chatbot also offers names that pay tribute to a famous race track or racing events, such as the Ford Mustang Le Mans or the Ford Mustang Daytona. We have nothing against those, except that Le Mans is too an iconic race for Ford to spoil its name on a family car, even if it’s one with a Mustang badge. As for the Daytona, it would be ironic to name the Dodge Charger rival that way, considering the Charger Daytona is an established nameplate. Not to mention other Daytona-badged vehicles in Dodge history, including the 2005 Dodge Ram Daytona.

I’d excuse ChatGPT for not thinking about the copyright issues when suggesting names for the four-door Mustang. That’s because it never got sued for infringing anyone’s rights. Nevertheless, we must give it credit for at least one solid proposition, which it failed to offer in the case of the upcoming Ram electric pickup. As before, ChatGPT proved an entertaining toy, but nothing to write home about. For now, at least.

