The Season to Be Jolly: NFL Star Rob Gronkowski Surprises Army Veteran With Pickup Truck

It’s the season when everyone strives to be a better person. Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski did just that, surprising an army veteran with a pickup truck.
Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski partnered with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) to do some good deeds. The brand has just marked its 100th anniversary of serving the military community in 2022, which they celebrated by giving away vehicles as part of its program called "Recycled Rides." Over the year, they gave 100 vehicles to military members in need.
And Gronkowski’s job was to surprise retired U.S. Army veteran Jonny Flores with what seems to be a four-door Ford F-150. Flores served four years in a field artillery unit before he was wounded in 2007 in Iraq when the vehicle he was in drove over a pressure-plate IED (improvised explosive device).
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is retired from the NFL, but that doesn’t stop him from doing a Champion’s work. "Today I'm helping USAA give away a recycled ride to a deserving US military veteran," Gronk says in the video after arriving at the USAA headquarters. "This is gonna be awesome. About to surprise Jonny."
Flores wasn't expecting to see Gronkowski, let alone receive a new car, and was genuinely touched.
The recycled pickup truck was customized to fit Flores' needs, which means it was wheelchair-compatible, with technology to help him pick up his wheelchair after getting into the driver's seat.
"This means a lot to me," Flores told Gronkowski after checking it out. "Being able to get my independence and get in and out of this with ease, you know, with no help. That wheelchair thing is something else!" He continued that "this is a game changer,” and that he can “already see how many trips and things we're gonna do with the family,” before noting that he’s “so excited. I can't thank you guys enough for this."
You can check out the video attached below, and it's as wholesome as you might expect.
