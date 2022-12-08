U.S. Forest Service Drafts Three Ford F-150 Lightning Pickup Trucks Into Service

The United States Forest Service can trace its roots back to the late 1800s. More specifically, to the Boone and Crockett Club nonprofit organization founded by U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt. Formed in 1905, the USFS manages 154 national forests and 20 grasslands.
Under Executive Order 14057, signed into law by Joe Biden a year ago, the government’s fleet of cars and trucks will be steadily replaced with all-electric vehicles. The United States Forest Service is currently trialing a trio of all-electric trucks produced by the Ford Motor Company. The pickups in question come in the form of the F-150 Lighting, namely the work-oriented Pro grade that was developed with fleet operators in mind.
Spokesperson Jason Kirchner told Outside magazine that “USFS is embarking on an exciting study of the first-ever use of electric vehicles in a natural resources field setting. The research will determine the feasibility of electric vehicles in field-work settings, helping the agency determine the right tool for the job when it comes to electric fleet vehicles.” By that, Kirchner is referring to driving over uneven terrain and through inclement weather, a tall order for the automaker’s first half-ton electric workhorse.
The reason why the Forest Service picked the F-150 Lightning over the Rivian R1T is rather simple. It’s the only electric truck presently available through the Government Services Administration. The Forest Service operates 8,775 pickups at the present moment, and the plan is to replace them all with EVs at the end of their service lives to decrease emissions.
Launched for the 2022 model year, the F-150 Lightning is currently priced at $51,974, even though retail orders are closed due to high demand. The MSRP doesn’t include the destination charge and federal tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle. The Pro base trim level comes exclusively with the standard-range battery, which provides up to 240 miles (386 kilometers) of driving range based on EPA’s testing in ideal conditions.
