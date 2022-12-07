1969 Ford Mustang 428 Super Cobra Jet Is a 1-of-2 Collector's Dream, Costs a Fortune

1969 was a great year to be in the market for a brand-new Ford Mustang. The muscle car was available with a ton of options, flashy colors, and a long list of engines that included three V8s with more than 300 horsepower on tap.
The 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) FE was one of them. Rated at 320 horses, the four-barrel was discontinued in 1970. Ford had also introduced the 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Boss, a mill designed for NASCAR racing. It was the most potent of the bunch at 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of twist.
The third high-power option was the more iconic Cobra Jet. Boasting a 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) displacement, it delivered 335 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel carburetor. The Cobra Jet made its debut in 1968, but Ford added the Super Cobra Jet variant to the lineup.
While identical in the horsepower department, the SCJ featured an engine oil cooler, a stronger crankshaft, and improved balancing for drag racing duty. The bundle was also known as the Drag Pack.
Ford sold more than 10,000 Mustangs equipped with the mighty 428 V8 so they're not exactly rare overall. However, some were ordered with specific option combinations that turned them into hard-to-find gems. This 1969 Mach 1 you see here is one of them.
What makes it so special? Well, the Marti Report it comes with says it's one of 216 examples fitted with both the 428 V8 and the four-speed close-ration gearbox. That's enough to make it a desirable collectible, but that number goes down as we take other options into consideration.
Specifically, it's one of only 20 Mach 1s fitted with the Super Cobra Jet and 4.30 Traction-Lok axle combo and one of nine that also got power steering and front disc brakes. The AM radio narrows it down to five cars, while the last line in the report claims that "2 had no other options" and were "identical twins." Yup, this Mustang is the next best thing to a unique classic.
Not surprisingly, the muscle car was treated to a frame-off restoration and looks perfect from every angle. The metallic blue paint shines like new, the interior is squeaky clean, and the engine bay could win beauty contests on its own. All told, this car looks better than new even though it's a whopping 53 years old as of 2022.
If you're in the market for such a gem, you'll be happy to learn that the Mach 1 Super Cobra Jet is for sale as we speak. But it's far from cheap because eBay seller "qcarsparts" wants a whopping $175,000 for it. I should mention, however, that the buy-it-now tag is attached to an ongoing auction that shows a high bid of $72,100 with almost two days to go and a "reserve not met" status. How much do you think is this 1-of-2 Mustang worth?
