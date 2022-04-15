Mach 1 Twister Special: The Story of a Rare, Popular, and Highly Sought-After 'Stang

With the famed pony car becoming extremely popular with U.S. buyers in the second half of the 1960s, Ford’s Special Promotions Division began offering a range of limited editions, including territorial specials such as the High Country and Ski Country for the Colorado market, the Cardinal Edition for North Carolina, or the Shelby Little Red-inspired California Special for West Coast dealers.
In the second part of 1969, the division was approached by a Detroit-based real estate developer named Lawrence “Larry” LoPatin who wanted to buy a series of individually equipped, highly optioned versions of the Mach 1 and Mustang convertible. The idea was to use them as pace cars and promotional vehicles for the Michigan International Speedway, as well as four other tracks in Texas, Georgia, New Jersey, and California, all managed by LoPatin’s American Raceways Incorporated (ARI).
Soon after a deal was reached, 100 additional Mach 1s were added to the initial order, but Ford officials got wind of ARI’s financial struggles and impending bankruptcy, so the contract was swiftly terminated.
The Special Promotions Division was quick to react, and the ARI project was redirected to the Kansas City District Sales Office (DSO 53) which had previously requested a series of territorial specials.
Undoubtedly, the star of this promotional production run was the ‘Stang. Like the high-performance 1970 Mach 1 it was based on, the Twister Special came with several exterior changes. These included headlights that were relocated inside the grill opening, a set of faux air intakes integrated into the outboard part of the fenders (where the 1969’s headlights were placed), a new front grille with different driving lights, slightly redesigned taillights (flat and recessed), twist style locking pins on the hood, and a Shaker hood scoop on select engine options.
Speaking of which, the Kansas City district’s initial plan was to have all 96 Mach 1s equipped with the 428ci (7.0-liter) Super Cobra Jet, a fearsome, drag-oriented V8 with a beefed-up crankshaft and connecting rods, that was conservatively rated at 335 hp (250 kW) and 440 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. However, the Dearborn engine plant was unable to produce that many units in such a short amount of time, so a compromise had to be made. Ford ended up fitting the 428 SCJ into just 48 Twister Specials, while the other 48 received the new four-barrel Cleveland, a 351-ci (5.8-liter) that made 300 hp (224 kW) and 385 lb-ft (522 Nm) of torque.
All 96 specials received Shaker-scooped hoods and were finished in Grabber Orange with contrasting black stripes and a unique tornado decal on each quarter panel. These cars also came with the Mach 1 deluxe black interior which consisted of bucket seats, molded door panels, woodgrain trims, a center console, and a three-spoke Rim Blow steering wheel.
Other performance features included, power steering, power brakes, Drag Pack suspension, and a Traction-Lok differential.
Along with the Torinos and Rancheros, the cars made their first public appearance on 7 November, at the Kansas City International Raceway where local dealers converged for a special event dubbed Total Performance Day.
Several Ford high-performance cars and parts were promoted throughout the first part of the day, but the main event came later that afternoon when the Twisters were unveiled. The crowds were in awe of the limited editions, and some rushed to order one.
was sold at a Mecum auction for no less than $214,500.
Ford and its Kansas City Sales District revied the limited edition in 1985 when 90 far-less spectacular Fox bodies with different paint finishes were given a special decal package. They were at it again in 2008, but this time, the cars were true high-performance specials painted Grabber Orange with black accents, like their 1970 predecessors.
In the following Nobody's Show episode originally posted on YouTube, Ford expert Jim Wicks introduces you to a beautiful 428 Twister.
