Stellantis to Recall 1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Over Tailgate Issue

Stellantis has announced a recall campaign for 1.4 million pickup trucks that were sold worldwide. This recall campaign covers various vehicles from 2019 to the 2022 model year Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks. The problem lies with the tailgates, which may not latch properly, and there is a risk of them opening while driving.
Out of the 1.4 million pickup trucks that are being recalled for this potential issue, more than 1.23 million were sold in the United States of America. Canadian customers have another 120,000, while 26,000 trucks that are affected by this recall were sold in Mexico. The remaining 27,000 units were delivered outside of North America.
As Stellantis has noted, owners will be mailed their notification letters in late January. To learn whether your Ram 1500, 2500, or 3500 pickup truck is impacted by this recall, you can contact your Ram dealer, as they should know if it is part of a recall campaign using the VIN. Alternatively, you can always check the NHTSA website if there are any recall campaigns for your vehicle.
The recall campaign that we are writing about was started by Stellantis after it initiated an internal investigation back in July 2021. The company has since monitored field data for potentially related incidents.
According to the automaker, there are no reports of crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this specific recall and its vehicles. However, there are more than 800 warranty claims, as well as other reports that are potentially linked to the issue, Automotive News informs.
Curiously, the mechanism for the tailgate on MY2019 Ram pickup trucks should have been updated to prevent this issue, as there was a recall a few years ago that led to a redesign of an internal element. Now, the problem is an alignment issue, not an internal component.
Since the problem involves a tailgate that may unintentionally open during driving, notable incidents have only occurred when there were unsecured objects in the truck's bed. Otherwise, many owners may not have noticed the potential problem.
The NHTSA has noted that an unintended tailgate opening while driving could result in the loss of unsecured cargo, and that could lead to a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash behind the pick-up truck that lost said item.
Regardless of what pickup truck you drive, it is wise to always secure your cargo in the bed to prevent it from damaging the bed, as well as to prevent it from falling out if the tailgate door unintentionally opens while driving.
After the vehicle is scheduled at the dealer, the technicians will inspect the tailgate striker alignment to the box latch. If it is deemed necessary, an adjustment will be made. Just like with other recalls, this comes at no cost to the owner outside the time spent driving to the dealer, waiting for it to be fixed, and driving back.
As Stellantis has noted, owners will be mailed their notification letters in late January. To learn whether your Ram 1500, 2500, or 3500 pickup truck is impacted by this recall, you can contact your Ram dealer, as they should know if it is part of a recall campaign using the VIN. Alternatively, you can always check the NHTSA website if there are any recall campaigns for your vehicle.
The recall campaign that we are writing about was started by Stellantis after it initiated an internal investigation back in July 2021. The company has since monitored field data for potentially related incidents.
According to the automaker, there are no reports of crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this specific recall and its vehicles. However, there are more than 800 warranty claims, as well as other reports that are potentially linked to the issue, Automotive News informs.
Curiously, the mechanism for the tailgate on MY2019 Ram pickup trucks should have been updated to prevent this issue, as there was a recall a few years ago that led to a redesign of an internal element. Now, the problem is an alignment issue, not an internal component.
Since the problem involves a tailgate that may unintentionally open during driving, notable incidents have only occurred when there were unsecured objects in the truck's bed. Otherwise, many owners may not have noticed the potential problem.
The NHTSA has noted that an unintended tailgate opening while driving could result in the loss of unsecured cargo, and that could lead to a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash behind the pick-up truck that lost said item.
Regardless of what pickup truck you drive, it is wise to always secure your cargo in the bed to prevent it from damaging the bed, as well as to prevent it from falling out if the tailgate door unintentionally opens while driving.
After the vehicle is scheduled at the dealer, the technicians will inspect the tailgate striker alignment to the box latch. If it is deemed necessary, an adjustment will be made. Just like with other recalls, this comes at no cost to the owner outside the time spent driving to the dealer, waiting for it to be fixed, and driving back.