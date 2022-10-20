Diesel Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ram 1500 Pickup Trucks Recalled Over Fuel Pump Issue

Chrysler prepares to bid farewell to the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 in early 2023, but rather than giving it a proper farewell party, the Auburn Hills-based automaker has recalled no fewer than 60k pickups equipped with this mill. The sixer is fine, but its high pressure fuel pump is not.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles opened an investigation into the Wrangler, Gladiator, and Ram 1500 equipped with this engine on February 2nd, citing “potential premature high pressure fuel pump failures which may result in a stall.” Through August, in-depth analysis of stall patterns and vehicle history singled out the Bosch CP4.2 as the origin of the stalls.
As mentioned in an older story regarding the recall of 138,645 trucks and utilities equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, the CP4.2 is notoriously bad. Back then, FCA recalled the 2014 to 2019 model year Ram 1500 (DS generation) and the 2014 through 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK2 gen).
FCA is aware of 22 customer assistance records, 205 warranty claims, and 33 field reports potentially related to this problem, with dates of receipt which range from June 2020 to September 2022. On the upside, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn’t aware of potentially related accidents or injuries. The decision to recall 60,413 examples of the Wrangler, Gladiator, and 1500, came on October 6th, with dealers to be instructed to replace the high pressure fuel pump and – if necessary - additional fuel system parts.
Both dealers and owners will be notified on December 2nd. The remedy component is described as boasting improved durability, but FCA does not mention if the remedy component is the Bosch-supplied CP4.2 as before.
The suspect fuel pumps may introduce debris into the fuel system, causing fuel starvation, resulting in the aforementioned stalling condition. The recalled fuel pump is known as 68211269AA in Chrysler’s parts system.
No fewer than 21,244 examples of the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6-powered Wrangler are called back, 2020 to 2022 models built between August 2019 and November 2021. The Gladiator is listed in the document attached below from June 2020 to May 2022, whereas the recalled population of Ram 1500 half-ton workhorses was produced between May 2019 and January 2022.
