FCA Recalls 370,000 Ram Trucks, Dodge SUVs Over Software Issue

Too little oversight can lead to massive recalls. FCA is one of the most notorious examples of the auto industry, and their latest recall pretty much confirms that quality control still is a strange concept for them.
On February 9th, the Auburn Hills-based automaker discovered that the malfunction indicator lamp might not illuminate under certain conditions when the electronic stability control system experiences a fault. We’re taking ESC for granted these days, but when the system doesn’t work, vehicle control becomes exceptionally hard in very adverse weather conditions.
Also referred to as electronic stability program or dynamic stability control, it has one main purpose: detecting and reducing the loss of traction by applying the brakes individually. Newer ESC systems also cut back engine power until steering control is regained by the driver.
Fiat Chrysler blames the software in the anti-lock braking system’s control module, iffy software that prevents the malfunction indicator light from illuminating under certain scenarios. This condition automatically fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 126 that regulates the electronic stability control system in U.S. vehicles.
Dealers will be instructed to update the software at no charge on April 29th, the day customers will be notified of the callback by first-class mail. Customers who had the software reflashed from their own pockets can be reimbursed as long as they provide the peeps at Fiat Chrysler with the original receipt or any other adequate proof of payment.
The largest population affected by this recall concerns the Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup truck built from October 11th, 2018 through March 5th, 2022 for the 2019 through 2022 model years. According to production records, the 2021 to 2022 model year Dodge Durango is also called back. Suspect vehicles were manufactured between July 13th, 2020 and March 4th, 2022.
