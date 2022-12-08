The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Is a $90,490 Off-Road Truck

Revealed in July 2022 for the 2023 model year, the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is the most off-road configuration available. It’s not exactly affordable, though. Offered exclusively with four-wheel drive, the crew cab, short box, and 6.2-liter small block, this no-nonsense truck costs a whopping $90,490 including the $1,895 destination freight charge.
$81,700 is the starting price of the AT4X, and $6,895 improves the breed with goodies from American Expedition Vehicles. The 2023 model year GMC 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is listed on the configurator with a fine print, which informs prospective customers of supply chain shortages. The fine print does not explicitly mention the off-road package, though.
What are you getting for your money? Well, the AT4X AEV Edition comes with no fewer than four skid plates (up front, for the transfer case, rear differential, and fuel tank), a steel rear bumper with heavy-duty cast recovery points, 12-spoke aluminum wheels painted in high-gloss black, AEV center caps, rocker protection, branded floor liners, branded front head restraints, a cool tailgate badge, and gloss-black door handles.
The highlights of the AT4X come in the form of clever dampers from the peeps at Multimatic, a 2.0-inch lift kit, a steel front bumper supplied by American Expedition Vehicles, 275/70 by 18-inch rubber from Goodyear, front and rear e-locking differentials, a power sunroof, ventilated front seats, a rear camera mirror, hill descent control, 12-speaker premium audio from Bose, a head-up display, and the MultiPro audio system.
Under the hood, as mentioned earlier, you’ll find a rather familiar naturally-aspirated V8 with 420 horsepower delivered at 5,600 revolutions per minute. 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque are developed at 4,100 revolutions per minute, which is pretty good for a half-ton pickup.
The only potential turn-off comes in the guise of Dynamic Fuel Management. An evolution of Active Fuel Management, the fuel-saving technology marketed as Dynamic Fuel Management enables the small-block engine to operate in 17 different cylinder patterns. The most economical patterns are V2 and… wait for it… one cylinder mode. On the upside, DFM and AFM can be defeated with devices such as the Range Technology Disabler.
