The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Is a $90,490 Off-Road Truck

Revealed in July 2022 for the 2023 model year, the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is the most off-road configuration available. It’s not exactly affordable, though. Offered exclusively with four-wheel drive, the crew cab, short box, and 6.2-liter small block, this no-nonsense truck costs a whopping $90,490 including the $1,895 destination freight charge.

