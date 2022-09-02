Helicopter-Dropped Football Catch Sets New Guinness World Record in Australia

The celebrity happens to be the former professional Australian rules footballer Brendan Fevola. On September 1, 2022, he marked a Guinness World Record. (“Mark” is the Australian definition for “catch.” Didn’t I warn you they’re original?)The feat consists of catching a free-falling football thrown from as high up as possible. That altitude translated into 728 ft (222 meters) on that date. The Australians put 14 footballs in a helicopter hovering above a football stadium to achieve the record.Not any stadium, but the IKON Park in Melbourne, home to Fevola’s former Australian rule football team Carlton FC. Now a top-rated radio show host, the former professional athlete wasn’t a stranger to this type of record attempt.Last year he set to break the same record of catching a diving football, but from a lower height of 650 feet (198 meters). After numerous attempts, he finally managed to get his hands on a ball.Sadly, that wasn’t enough, with the performance falling short of the Guinness World Records rules. You can see both tries on the video at the bottom.This year, however, the Aussie was determined to dethrone NFL superstars Rob Gronkowski and Jedd Fisch from the Guinness books. The two Americans successfully caught a ball dropped from a helicopter at 620 ft (188.9m) in April 2021 in Arizona (check the second video to watch them do it).Backed by a lively crowd of colleagues and friends, the radio star from Melbourne put on his sports gear and went for it headfirst. After several missed tries, the Australian got hold of a football dropped from the heavens and snatched the record.