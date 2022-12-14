Ford Adds Crew To Boost F-150 Lightning Production

Demand is so strong for the Ford F-150 Lightning that the company opted to add a third work crew totalling 250 workers in November to its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, in order to boost output and help meet that demand.
Way back in January, the company reported to have over 200,000 reservations for the electric version of the best-selling truck in America for the past 40-plus years. At the time, the company had planned to manufacture just 15,000 F-150 Lightning pickups in 2022, 55,000 in 2023, and 80,000 in 2024. However, the popularity of the truck has changed that forecast significantly.
By August, the company had produced just 4,400 of the F-150 Lightning but it became the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. and had been delivered to customers in all 50 states. As a result, Ford has moved to boost production to 150,000 by the end of next year.
Demand could increase even further will electric vehicle subsidies kicking in under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
Automakers continue to struggle with supply chain and parts shortages and Ford is no exception however the company continues to introduce improvements to the F-150 Lightning despite the hurdles.
The standard range battery range improved from 230 miles (370 km) to an EPA-estiamted range of 240 miles (386 km) and Ford's Pro Trailer Assist technology was added to the 2023 model year truck. The feature controls steering, throttle, and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier and comes standard on the Tow Technology Package available on certain trim packages.
Those improvements and features and interruptions however do not come without a cost. Ford raised the price of the entry model F-150 Lightning in October by $5,000. The starting price now ranges from $52,000 to $97,000, excluding taxes, shipping, and delivery costs for the 2023 model year.
By August, the company had produced just 4,400 of the F-150 Lightning but it became the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. and had been delivered to customers in all 50 states. As a result, Ford has moved to boost production to 150,000 by the end of next year.
Demand could increase even further will electric vehicle subsidies kicking in under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
Automakers continue to struggle with supply chain and parts shortages and Ford is no exception however the company continues to introduce improvements to the F-150 Lightning despite the hurdles.
The standard range battery range improved from 230 miles (370 km) to an EPA-estiamted range of 240 miles (386 km) and Ford's Pro Trailer Assist technology was added to the 2023 model year truck. The feature controls steering, throttle, and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier and comes standard on the Tow Technology Package available on certain trim packages.
Those improvements and features and interruptions however do not come without a cost. Ford raised the price of the entry model F-150 Lightning in October by $5,000. The starting price now ranges from $52,000 to $97,000, excluding taxes, shipping, and delivery costs for the 2023 model year.