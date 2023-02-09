Moncler and Mercedes Team Up for Something Special, Looks Like a Muscular G-Wagen to Us

Mercedes has become the first automotive brand to partner up with Moncler, the famous Italian fashion house, and it is for a very special project. Is it a real G-Wagen, perhaps dressed in new fancy attire, and with exclusive logos scattered all around? Well, not quite, because what the two companies have in store is something different.
According to the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer, the collaboration, which is said to have been inspired by the design and heritage of both brands, has given birth to an art piece, described as being unique. Styled by the Mercedes’ chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, it will be showcased at Moncler’s ‘The Art of Genius’ show on February 20, during the London Fashion Week. The event will be streamed over the web, and details about the art piece will be released by the automaker on its official channels.
Clearly based on the Mercedes G-Wagen, judging by the boxy shape of the vehicle in the teaser images, and the iconic design of the front end, with the round LED headlamps flanking the three-pointed star logo, the art piece seems to sport some exclusive touches, like oversized tires, by the looks of it. Their pattern will be replicated on the roof, which features a similar pattern, with what appears to be a zipper in the middle, going from the front to the rear windscreens. Elsewhere, we expect some colorful accents too, and maybe a few other special touches.
We wouldn’t be surprised if the car maker's collaboration with Moncler will eventually give birth to a special edition version of the G-Class, the AMG G 63, or the G 63 4x4 Squared. Such a project would need to incorporate the Italian fashion house’s DNA into its design, and maybe be accompanied by some special stuff to be offered with the build. Exclusive logos will further draw the line between it and the rest of the family, and it might be capped at only a handful of units. However, that’s just our two cents on the matter, so you should take this assumption with the proverbial pinch of salt.
In the meantime, we will remind you that the future of the G-Wagen is inevitably electric. Mercedes is already preparing a zero-emission variant of the 4x4, which will be known as the EQG, and will retain the boxy overall shape, featuring a familiar interior layout. Sporting a ladder-frame chassis, the EQG is expected to launch sometime next year, and it will feature a quad-motor setup, which will give it impressive pulling power. The electric motors will be fed by a new battery pack, with an optional range extender, so future owners of the potent off-roader will probably forget about range anxiety.
Clearly based on the Mercedes G-Wagen, judging by the boxy shape of the vehicle in the teaser images, and the iconic design of the front end, with the round LED headlamps flanking the three-pointed star logo, the art piece seems to sport some exclusive touches, like oversized tires, by the looks of it. Their pattern will be replicated on the roof, which features a similar pattern, with what appears to be a zipper in the middle, going from the front to the rear windscreens. Elsewhere, we expect some colorful accents too, and maybe a few other special touches.
We wouldn’t be surprised if the car maker's collaboration with Moncler will eventually give birth to a special edition version of the G-Class, the AMG G 63, or the G 63 4x4 Squared. Such a project would need to incorporate the Italian fashion house’s DNA into its design, and maybe be accompanied by some special stuff to be offered with the build. Exclusive logos will further draw the line between it and the rest of the family, and it might be capped at only a handful of units. However, that’s just our two cents on the matter, so you should take this assumption with the proverbial pinch of salt.
In the meantime, we will remind you that the future of the G-Wagen is inevitably electric. Mercedes is already preparing a zero-emission variant of the 4x4, which will be known as the EQG, and will retain the boxy overall shape, featuring a familiar interior layout. Sporting a ladder-frame chassis, the EQG is expected to launch sometime next year, and it will feature a quad-motor setup, which will give it impressive pulling power. The electric motors will be fed by a new battery pack, with an optional range extender, so future owners of the potent off-roader will probably forget about range anxiety.