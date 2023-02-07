5 Best Car Displays for Watching Super Bowl LVII

The next big thing in the automotive industry appears to be transforming the cabin into a living room on wheels. It’s not me the one saying it, but the carmakers who are continuously looking into ways to make every seat inside the car more comfortable.
While Apple hasn’t yet launched its highly anticipated car, it’s believed to be one of the pioneers of this, let’s call it revolutionary, trend. The company is envisioning new technology that would perfectly fit a self-driving vehicle, including screens everywhere, larger seats (maybe even a sofa), and all kinds of other tech-powered novelties that could one day make their way to production cars.
The traditional carmakers are trying to keep their feet on the ground, so for now, most of their efforts are aimed at a more conventional approach, such as an increased screen estate and better sound.
With only a few days left until the Super Bowl LVII, such a setup makes perfect sense, especially because not everybody has the time to watch the game at home.
This is precisely why we’ve put together a list of the five best car displays to help you enjoy this year’s Super Bowl. Obviously, we picked models with rear entertainment systems that allow streaming (this is why some models didn’t make the cut), while also trying to focus on the budget. After all, pretty much any car out there can get gigantic displays if you’re willing to pay for aftermarket upgrades.
The all-new BMW i7 is, without a doubt, the model that pushes the living room experience I’ve told you about closer to reality.
While the race in the automotive market seems to be centered on providing the driver with a bigger screen, BMW used the i7 to do the same thing in the back as well.
This is how the Theater Screen was born, bringing a 31-inch display with 8K resolution to passengers in the rear seats.
Powered by Amazon Fire TV and currently supporting only 4K content, BMW’s system allows you to log in to the most popular streaming platforms out there, including Netflix and HBO.
With the help of a 5G connection (supplied by the car itself), the system can be controlled via additional touch panels that are integrated into the door panels. The screen folds from the ceiling and sports a 32:9 aspect ratio, which could cause some problems when trying to play certain videos.
Of course, you’re also getting all kinds of extras, such as automatic window shades and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System that also produces seat vibrations synchronized with the audio.
Sure enough, matching the experience you get in a BMW i7 is pretty difficult, but the 2023 Lincoln Navigator is worth checking out as well.
Available as part of the Lincoln Play Package, which also features built-in Fire TV, the rear-seat infotainment system available in the 2023 Navigator relies on two 10.1-inch displays, each with 16GB of storage.
The system has been designed in such a way that both screens can play the same content, or they can stream different videos, so your kids can watch cartoons while you enjoy the Super Bowl.
Needless to say, software updates are provided via the embedded SYNC 4 system, and customers are also getting two voice remotes powered by Alexa.
The dual-headrest rear-seat entertainment system installed in the 2023 Expedition is similar to the one offered by Lincoln, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given Ford is the supplier of both.
In the case of the Expedition, the built-in Amazon Fire TV allows rear-seat passengers to stream content on the go, and of course, they can also listen to music or play games on the screens.
Once again, the two screens can play the same content together, something that comes in handy when you’re traveling with kids. However, the screens can also stream separate media.
Mercedes continues to be one of the leading names in terms of infotainment features. Available with a plan that also unlocks streaming capabilities, the MBUX rear seat entertainment system installed in several models, including the EQS and the S-Class sedan, has everything you’d ever need.
This encompasses dual 11.6-inch touchscreens that allow multiple types of input, including from the steering wheel directly or using voice control.
On the other hand, Mercedes upgraded the premium experience with the MBUX rear tablet, also available in the S-Class, which is integrated directly into the rear folding armrest.
The device can be used not only to control what you see on the screens, but also to adjust settings such as the rear climate controls.
It’s really not a surprise the 2023 Escalade made our list as well, as Cadillac has always excelled in terms of infotainment features offered to passengers.
The new model year makes no exception, and it all starts with the 38-inch total diagonal display available for the driver. It features curved OLED panels and has the same pixel density as a 4K TV.
As far as the rear-seat passengers are concerned, they are getting 12.6-inch touchscreen units mounted on the front seats. They support several connectivity options, including HDMI, so you should also be able to stream content, even from your mobile device.
The quality of the sound should be top-notch, as the audio experience is powered by AKG. If you own a Samsung phone, this is a match made in heaven, as AKG has long been a partner of the South Koreans.
Escalade passengers are provided with not one, not two, but 36 different speakers that are installed throughout the cabin specifically to offer a 360-degree listening experience.
If you own a Bentley, there’s a good chance you already fell in love with the rear-seat entertainment system, as it brings a really premium experience to the Flying Spur and the Bentayga.
It includes removable 10.1-inch displays, which support a system that Bentley calls “Bring your own devices.” In other words, they can be paired with your smartphone, so you can stream whatever content you want.
The screens are installed on the back of the front speakers and are connected to the Naim audio system that offers 2,200 Watts of power. HDMI, a headphone jack, and USB-C ports are also offered.
The traditional carmakers are trying to keep their feet on the ground, so for now, most of their efforts are aimed at a more conventional approach, such as an increased screen estate and better sound.
With only a few days left until the Super Bowl LVII, such a setup makes perfect sense, especially because not everybody has the time to watch the game at home.
This is precisely why we’ve put together a list of the five best car displays to help you enjoy this year’s Super Bowl. Obviously, we picked models with rear entertainment systems that allow streaming (this is why some models didn’t make the cut), while also trying to focus on the budget. After all, pretty much any car out there can get gigantic displays if you’re willing to pay for aftermarket upgrades.
2023 BMW i7
The all-new BMW i7 is, without a doubt, the model that pushes the living room experience I’ve told you about closer to reality.
While the race in the automotive market seems to be centered on providing the driver with a bigger screen, BMW used the i7 to do the same thing in the back as well.
This is how the Theater Screen was born, bringing a 31-inch display with 8K resolution to passengers in the rear seats.
Powered by Amazon Fire TV and currently supporting only 4K content, BMW’s system allows you to log in to the most popular streaming platforms out there, including Netflix and HBO.
With the help of a 5G connection (supplied by the car itself), the system can be controlled via additional touch panels that are integrated into the door panels. The screen folds from the ceiling and sports a 32:9 aspect ratio, which could cause some problems when trying to play certain videos.
Of course, you’re also getting all kinds of extras, such as automatic window shades and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System that also produces seat vibrations synchronized with the audio.
2023 Lincoln Navigator
Sure enough, matching the experience you get in a BMW i7 is pretty difficult, but the 2023 Lincoln Navigator is worth checking out as well.
Available as part of the Lincoln Play Package, which also features built-in Fire TV, the rear-seat infotainment system available in the 2023 Navigator relies on two 10.1-inch displays, each with 16GB of storage.
The system has been designed in such a way that both screens can play the same content, or they can stream different videos, so your kids can watch cartoons while you enjoy the Super Bowl.
Needless to say, software updates are provided via the embedded SYNC 4 system, and customers are also getting two voice remotes powered by Alexa.
2023 Ford Expedition
The dual-headrest rear-seat entertainment system installed in the 2023 Expedition is similar to the one offered by Lincoln, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise given Ford is the supplier of both.
In the case of the Expedition, the built-in Amazon Fire TV allows rear-seat passengers to stream content on the go, and of course, they can also listen to music or play games on the screens.
Once again, the two screens can play the same content together, something that comes in handy when you’re traveling with kids. However, the screens can also stream separate media.
2023 Mercedes-Bens S-Class
Mercedes continues to be one of the leading names in terms of infotainment features. Available with a plan that also unlocks streaming capabilities, the MBUX rear seat entertainment system installed in several models, including the EQS and the S-Class sedan, has everything you’d ever need.
This encompasses dual 11.6-inch touchscreens that allow multiple types of input, including from the steering wheel directly or using voice control.
On the other hand, Mercedes upgraded the premium experience with the MBUX rear tablet, also available in the S-Class, which is integrated directly into the rear folding armrest.
The device can be used not only to control what you see on the screens, but also to adjust settings such as the rear climate controls.
2023 Cadillac Escalade
It’s really not a surprise the 2023 Escalade made our list as well, as Cadillac has always excelled in terms of infotainment features offered to passengers.
The new model year makes no exception, and it all starts with the 38-inch total diagonal display available for the driver. It features curved OLED panels and has the same pixel density as a 4K TV.
As far as the rear-seat passengers are concerned, they are getting 12.6-inch touchscreen units mounted on the front seats. They support several connectivity options, including HDMI, so you should also be able to stream content, even from your mobile device.
The quality of the sound should be top-notch, as the audio experience is powered by AKG. If you own a Samsung phone, this is a match made in heaven, as AKG has long been a partner of the South Koreans.
Escalade passengers are provided with not one, not two, but 36 different speakers that are installed throughout the cabin specifically to offer a 360-degree listening experience.
The one we can only dream about: Bentley’s infotainment system
If you own a Bentley, there’s a good chance you already fell in love with the rear-seat entertainment system, as it brings a really premium experience to the Flying Spur and the Bentayga.
It includes removable 10.1-inch displays, which support a system that Bentley calls “Bring your own devices.” In other words, they can be paired with your smartphone, so you can stream whatever content you want.
The screens are installed on the back of the front speakers and are connected to the Naim audio system that offers 2,200 Watts of power. HDMI, a headphone jack, and USB-C ports are also offered.