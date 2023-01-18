Mercedes-Benz EQG Spied: The Electric G-Wagen Reveals Updated Cockpit

Mercedes’ current electric vehicle family is bound to be expanded with the introduction of several other models. One of them will be a zero-emission version of the G-Class, which has been in the making for a while now, and was previewed by the EQG Concept last year.
Spied on a few occasions, the Mercedes-Benz EQG has now returned to the scoop arena with a new prototype snapped by our man with the cam at an undisclosed location during cold-weather testing, which was kind enough to partially reveal its cabin.
Compared to the normal G-Class, the EQG has an updated center console, with a new touchpad controller surrounded by a few buttons. The area between the central air vents is also new, and it hosts some fresh switchgear, like the button for the G-Turn function, because in case you forgot, the electric G-Wagen will be capable of pulling some Rivian-style tank turns. A ‘Low Range’ button is also visible, and it has a new steering wheel too. The analog clock is gone from the EQG, which might further set itself apart from the regular G-Class by featuring revised upholstery and trim.
Besides providing a glimpse inside, this Mercedes EQG prototype has revealed more of the exterior design, which still retains the boxy shape of the ICE-powered models. However, the grille is different, and has a partially closed-off style, and the front bumper is all new. The same goes for the fender flares, and rear bumper, with the latter sporting a revised central area that houses the license plate holder. The aero wheels are exclusive to it, and they likely help minimize drag, contributing to enhanced range compared to a normal set. Elsewhere, it is the same trippy wrap, with an electron-sipping pattern.
We don’t know much about the powertrain, save for the fact that it will feature a quad-motor setup, with each unit likely driving one wheel. Mercedes spoke of “enormous pulling power” without going into specifics, and chances are that it will dwarf the versions powered by fossil fuels in terms of output, and probably towing capability too. The motors will be fed by a battery pack with an undisclosed capacity, which will be joined by an extended version that holds more energy in the same space, and thus increases the driving range significantly over the stock offering.
In terms of underpinnings, look for a familiar ladder frame chassis, which means that the EQG will still be an off-roading brute. Still, in order to conquer the great outdoors, future owners will have to ditch the stock wheels and go for chunkier rubber. But that’s a different topic altogether, as first we have to wait for them to unveil it, and that will probably happen towards the end of the year, or in 2024. Reports indicate that it will go on sale next year.
