Mercedes-Benz EQG Will Have Sila's High-Silicon Higher-Energy-Density Anodes

On September 8, 2021, Sila Nanotechnologies announced it had developed a silicon anode that would immediately increase energy density by 20% in current lithium-ion cells. At the beginning of May, the company changed the story a bit: it created a high-silicon anode material that it would produce in the U.S. On May 17, the company said which EV would be the first to have it: the Mercedes-Benz EQG, aka the electric version of the G-Class.

