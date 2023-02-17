$385K G 63 Crew Cab With Portal Axles Truly Is the Mercedes of Pickups

Mercedes’ sole mainstream venture in the world of pickups ended abruptly in 2020, two and a half years after they introduced the X-Class. And it’s not like enthusiasts don’t want a workhorse from the Stuttgart brand, because there have been numerous conversions of the G-Wagen that have attracted high rollers.
The latest proposal in this niche, because at $385,000 it is a niche, was signed by Pit26 Motorsports, and can be based on the G 550 or the G 63. Turning the G-Wagen into a crew cab pickup requires a lot of work, and it includes the removal of certain components, as well as body chopping behind the rear seats, extending the chassis by 20 inches (508 mm), closing off the passenger compartment using OEM components for an authentic look, and adding an open bed.
Pit26 Motorsports’ project looks like something that rolled off the line at the Magna Steyr factory in Austria, next to the stock SUVs, and it has a much higher ground clearance thanks to the revamped suspension. You are looking at almost 9 inches (229 mm) more between its belly and the road, in addition to the re-geared portal axles, new upper lower and control arms, Bilstein racing shocks and coils, and full lower truss support for extra strength and rigidity at the rear.
Maintaining the OEM geometry and suspension angle for stock comfort and driving experience, according to the company behind these modifications, the open-bed truck can be fitted with Pit26 20-inch forged wheels, or on 18-inch Innov8 wrapped in 38-inch Toyo tires. Custom front and rear bumpers were part of the makeover, complete with a winch. Interested parties can also opt for a roof rack, complete with trail lights, roof-top tent, electric side steps, rear cargo storage, bike racks, and other stuff.
Two versions of the Pit26 G 63 will be offered, the G 63-1000 ‘pre-runner’ targeting “the hardcore enthusiast,” and the G 63 Lux, said to be just as potent beneath the skin, but with a more stock look as it retains the OEM bumpers. Turning the 4x4 into a veritable crew cab pickup requires over 1,100 hours of work, and as we already told you, a finished rig will set you back a minimum of $385,000, which makes rides like the Lamborghini Urus look dirt cheap by comparison.
Mind you, while the Italian high-rider may be very potent with tarmac under its feet, it won’t venture that far once the smooth road ends, whereas this G-Wagen can take you and your close ones on a long adventure in the great outdoors. The thing is, would you really spend that much on it if you could afford it? Work that keyboard in the comments area down below and let us know.
