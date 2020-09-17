Somebody Built a Mercedes G-Class Short Truck and It Looks Confusing

Ah, the sweet stir caused by the sheer idea of a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon pickup truck – from short cab, utilitarian models to the eccentric G63 AMG 6x6, Mercedes has seen multiple such versions over the years, and will probably do so with the second-gen model that entered production in 2018. Now, enthusiasts dream about such a vehicle all the time, but is the custom one we have here, which has been recently spotted on Woodward Avenue, the object of their desire?
It looks like we're dealing with a previous-generation G500, which has been given plenty of aftermarket attention, apparently with the aim of turning heads - the contraption was caught on camera byl Seen On Woodward, whose name says it all, since it covers the famous roadway that goes from Detroit to Pontiac.
This used to be a five-door model, but the (upper) area behind the B-pillar is now mostly gone, albeit with top side of the rear door sitting here, C-pillar side vent trim and all. And, at least judging by what we can see in this pair of images, this is quality work.
The vehicle appears to sport a G63 aftermarket conversion, which covers the front apron and the grille, as well as the headlights.
Nevertheless, there are multiple bits that will certainly split opinions. And these include the two-tone finish of the vehicle, the custom rear apron, which doesn't seem to match the overall fit and finish of the vehicle, and perhaps even the wheel and tire combo.
Now, despite the last preventing this G-Class from making use of its offroad potential, the area above the windshield does include an LED light bar, the type of hardware we normally found on go-anywhere projects.
PS: Can you think of any "usual" objects that would fit in that tiny bed adorning the posterior of this Gelandewagen?
