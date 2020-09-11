Why Wait, You Can Build Your Own Cybertruck Now – From a 1988 Chevy Dually

If you’re the type that likes to fly under the radar, blend in or any other similar cliché that comes to mind, this one is not for you: the world’s first Tesla dually replica is now up for grabs.
It’s ok if you had no idea it even existed. Since the November 2019 introduction of the Tesla electric pickup truck, we’ve seen countless replicas and concepts based on it, not to mention the insane amount of theories and rumors. The Cybertruck is popular alright, regardless of whether it’s ugly or not. And people seem unable to wait until 2021 to get it.
If you’re one of them, here’s your chance to get something very much like a Cybertruck, except for the all-electric part. Someone is selling an unfinished replica project based on a 1988 Chevrolet C/K 3500, dubbed the “only Tesla dually replica in the world.” It runs and drives, and has some custom work done, but it still needs plenty more to be finished.
Power comes from a 7.4-liter big block V8 mated to a Turbo 400 automatic transmission. There are dual beadlocks runflats in the rear, custom-made front suspension and four body panels have already been cut but not placed yet. The seller warns you’ll need to install a roll cage first, before you even think of the body.
There’s cold AC and a giant tachometer, a pair of red seats and, perhaps most important of all, a clean Florida title.
Whether you buy and finish this as a race truck, a show vehicle or for advertising purposes, this replica is bound to get all eyes on you and deliver the fun, says the seller on eBay. “You could drop in a diesel and roll coal in a Tesla dually,” he writes. “You could Turbo it, blow the crank out of the block, run-over it, and not even know you hit something. This Truck was built to be a Marketing Tool! It will absolutely draw maximum attention to your sponsors, or your business!”
These promises have already convinced 17 bidders, with bidding sitting at $6,099 as of the time of press, but reserve hasn’t been met yet. The auction ends on Monday, September 13.
