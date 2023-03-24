Toyota Discontinues the Camry in Japan, Global Version Will Receive a New Generation

Japan is where the kei car is king, partly due to legislation and equally due to the Land of the Rising Sun’s rather crowded urban jungle. Introduced as the Celica Camry in 1979, the long-running sedan will be sadly discontinued in this part of the world at the end of 2023.
Toyota has recently notified its authorized retailers that Japanese domestic market Camry production will end before year’s end. Most new orders have been halted, but domestic sales will end in phases according to Nikkei.
The cited publication understands that roughly 1.3 million units were sold in this region over the last 40-plus years, which is a drop in the bucket compared to global numbers. For example, the Georgetown-based Kentucky plant in North America celebrated its 10 millionth Camry in July 2021. The undisputed sales leader, however, is the Corolla with over 50 million units reached by September 2021, making it more successful than the cutesy Beetle, Lada Riva, and Ford Model T.
The Tsutsumi Plant in the Aichi Prefecture handles domestic production, with the Camry priced at 3,495,000 yen (roughly 26,850 dollars at current exchange rates). The hybrid starts at 4,682,000 yen (35,970 dollars) due to its more complex and more efficient powertrain.
North America remains the largest market for the Camry despite the increasing popularity of crossovers. The RAV4 is the automaker’s best-selling nameplate in the United States of America. The Camry is still relevant for Toyota given that 600,000-ish examples were sold in 2022 on a global level. Speaking of which, the U.S. and other markets will receive a brand-new Camry. The Crown will serve as its indirect successor in Japan.
The next generation, which is due in 2025 at the latest, will adopt Crown-like styling cues. It will be an evolutionary redesign rather than a ground-up makeover because the next generation may also be the final Camry to feature internal combustion. There are plenty of automakers who intend to switch to zero-emission production vehicles by 2035, forced by legislation and changing consumer preferences in equal measure.
The European Union reached a deal to ban new fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035. The state of California will do just that as well even though fossil-fuel cars and trucks will continue to roam the streets for the foreseeable future. Also worthy of note, General Motors plans to offer electric vehicles only by 2035. Ford of Europe will transition to a completely electric lineup by 2030.
Codenamed XV70, the current-gen Camry is a member of the wide-body series kicked off by the XV10 in 1991. Available with either internal combustion or hybrid powerplants, the XV70 retails at $26,220 sans destination charge in the United States of America. The most powerful of the bunch packs a 3.5-liter V6 of the naturally-aspirated variety, which belts out 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet (362 Nm) of twist.
The cited publication understands that roughly 1.3 million units were sold in this region over the last 40-plus years, which is a drop in the bucket compared to global numbers. For example, the Georgetown-based Kentucky plant in North America celebrated its 10 millionth Camry in July 2021. The undisputed sales leader, however, is the Corolla with over 50 million units reached by September 2021, making it more successful than the cutesy Beetle, Lada Riva, and Ford Model T.
The Tsutsumi Plant in the Aichi Prefecture handles domestic production, with the Camry priced at 3,495,000 yen (roughly 26,850 dollars at current exchange rates). The hybrid starts at 4,682,000 yen (35,970 dollars) due to its more complex and more efficient powertrain.
North America remains the largest market for the Camry despite the increasing popularity of crossovers. The RAV4 is the automaker’s best-selling nameplate in the United States of America. The Camry is still relevant for Toyota given that 600,000-ish examples were sold in 2022 on a global level. Speaking of which, the U.S. and other markets will receive a brand-new Camry. The Crown will serve as its indirect successor in Japan.
The next generation, which is due in 2025 at the latest, will adopt Crown-like styling cues. It will be an evolutionary redesign rather than a ground-up makeover because the next generation may also be the final Camry to feature internal combustion. There are plenty of automakers who intend to switch to zero-emission production vehicles by 2035, forced by legislation and changing consumer preferences in equal measure.
The European Union reached a deal to ban new fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035. The state of California will do just that as well even though fossil-fuel cars and trucks will continue to roam the streets for the foreseeable future. Also worthy of note, General Motors plans to offer electric vehicles only by 2035. Ford of Europe will transition to a completely electric lineup by 2030.
Codenamed XV70, the current-gen Camry is a member of the wide-body series kicked off by the XV10 in 1991. Available with either internal combustion or hybrid powerplants, the XV70 retails at $26,220 sans destination charge in the United States of America. The most powerful of the bunch packs a 3.5-liter V6 of the naturally-aspirated variety, which belts out 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet (362 Nm) of twist.