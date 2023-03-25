2023 Dodge Charger SRT ‘Dark’ Hellcat Is a Virtual Sedan Alternative to the Demon 170

As per its Stellantis parent’s orders, Dodge is diligently preparing to pass the ICE baton from the Hemi-powered Charger and Challenger to the nine levels of Banshee EV lifestyle for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
The prototype was first revealed during the final days of 2022’s summer at the Dodge Speed Week event in Pontiac, Michigan, to signal that nothing is going to be the same for Mopar enthusiasts going past the 2023 model year of the Charger and Challenger. Alas, both regular folks and collectors alike were not going to be left hanging as the company still had a full year of production to manufacture plus no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions to reveal.
Slowly but steadily, throughout the latter half of last year, we came to know the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Charger King Daytona, and the Challenger Black Ghost. Meanwhile, the seventh and final limited series was kept secret for a while because of various behind-the-scenes issues. Finally, the cat was out of the bag during the ‘Last Call Festival’ that occurred on March 20th in Nevada and took over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the roar of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
That last hurrah is an eight-second-quarter mile (prepped) dragstrip ICE muscle car that is perfectly capable of duking it out with both the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire, but there is also an interesting catch. Has anyone noticed the Last Call Challengers outnumber the Last Call Chargers by four to three? Well, if anyone has a problem with that, maybe it is time to take matters into our hands.
Or rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here with Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who probably has decided to get down to CGI business to create an additional ‘Last Call’ Dodge Charger to potentially rival, or at least complement the Challenger SRT Demon 170. As such, meet the 2023 Dodge Charger SRT ‘Dark’ Hellcat, which is an ultra-menacing take on the high-performance four-door sedan.
By the way, this is not the first time this pixel master tries to modify the 2023 Dodge Charger – the last one to feature a Hemi V8 under the hood. As such, we have also embedded below the initial video that had the four-door sedan slammed beyond belief and packing a complete widebody aerodynamic kit.
Now, though, courtesy of a black paintjob and the addition of more extravagant elements – such as the intricate rear wing, this virtual project seems more befitting of the ‘Last Call’ ethos and maybe even of the Demon 170. Frankly, we would be content even if the ‘Dark’ Charger only had the normal 900-horsepower setup from the latest and greatest Challenger!
