The Dodge Challenger Demon 170 Is a Noisy Tesla Model S Plaid, Lucid Air Sapphire Slayer

Dodge is closing its internal combustion engine muscle car chapter with a bang by revealing what its Challenger Demon 170 is truly capable of. Doing so showed that ICEs can still top the best performance figures of some of the fastest electric vehicles produced, all while costing significantly less. But there is a caveat.
The Dodge Challenger Demon 170 certainly made a statement during its Last Call Vegas Live Reveal. Its exhilarating display of raw, straight-line performance was enough to put EVs on notice, not to mention supercars. Beating the fastest production car quarter-mile time is no easy feat when you're up against some of the fastest stock vehicles in the world. We're talking about cars like the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Lucid Air Sapphire – EVs notorious for making ICEs eat dust in a straight line.
When two of the world's fastest EVs went head to head, the Lucid Air Sapphire managed to best the Tesla Model S Plaid's time by finishing 0.2 seconds faster at a record-setting 9.1 seconds, which was insanely quick as far as factory models are concerned. Keep in mind that by reaching the quarter mile in the low nines, both EVs were still in somewhat uncharted territory. That is, until the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 showed it could do the same in the high eights – 8.9 seconds, to be exact.
What's more impressive is how the 1,075 horsepower rear-wheel drive Demon 170 reached the quarter mile faster than the 1,200 horsepower all-wheel drive Lucid Air Sapphire. Lucid claims the Air Sapphire can go from nothing to 60 mph in under two seconds, but real-world testing showed it did so in 2.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the Dodge Challenger Demon 170's live testing got it an NHRA-certified 0 to 60 mph time of 1.66 seconds.
Even the electric-motor-aided Ferrari SF90 Stradale, with all its advanced hybrid features, could only do the feat in two seconds - slower than the all-American 6.2-liter supercharged V8 monster, which is now being compared to million-dollar exotics costing ten times more. In terms of price-performance ratio, EVs are known to be the more practical alternative for those looking to experience supercar levels of acceleration without paying millions of dollars.
However, just because performance EVs like the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid are more affordable than supercars doesn't mean they're cheap. What Lucid dubs the “pinnacle of electric performance” costs as much as its lofty title at $249,000. While the Lucid Air Sapphire's price might make Tesla's fastest offering seem like a bargain at over $109,000, the Dodge Demon 170 makes both EVs appear overpriced, given its starting price of under $100,000.
Indeed, that same E85 fuel that gives this mean machine its extra oomph in performance is also what makes it greener, albeit with worse MPGs than your average EV. By being quicker, cheaper, and even a bit greener, Dodge's Mopar icon showed that ICEs can still offer qualities that usually make EVs desirable. Of course, some caveats still surround the Demon 170's extraordinary display of power, as it was done on a prepped surface, which in turn allowed it to reach record-breaking figures.
It would take skill and the right circumstances for other drivers to pull off similar results. Meanwhile, the epic drag race between Lucid and Tesla's top dogs was done on regular asphalt and is more comparable to real-world driving scenarios. Likewise, reaching peak performance would've required less effort in the EVs.
With Dodge's inevitable transition to a more sustainable future drawing near, the green-ish Demon serves as a sign of things to come, all while paying homage to a Motown legend at the same time. Sure, streets might fill up with EVs soon, but not without Dodge reminding people what made conventional cars so exciting, using a loud, hellacious vehicle that screams ingenuity as much as crazy.
Taking high eights before a hiatus
It's leaner, meaner, and... greener?
