Here's What's Up With The Sports Car Renaissance In Asia

If you hadn’t noticed, there have been serious performance cars coming out of Asia within the last decade. The Toyota GR 86, the Supra, the Civic Type R, the Subaru BRZ, and more are all incredible driver’s cars. More to the point, they seem to consistently be almost exactly what enthusiasts are asking for – they’re light(ish), have manual transmissions, and intriguing powertrains paired with killer driving dynamics. So, when did this start? Who is to thank for this? How long will it last, now, with electrification looming? I’m going to attempt to answer those questions.

10 photos Photo: Honda/Toyoa/Hyundai/edited by autoevolution