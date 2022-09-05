BMW Z4 M Coupe Feels Like Supra's Digital Brother From Another, Feistier Mother

The current BMW Z4 generation, which has been around since 2018, is best known for a couple of things. One would be the soft top’s return to the company’s Z series of sports cars, and the other is called GR Supra. But wait, there is more.
The G29 iteration was presented at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during 2018’s Monterey Car Week events series as half of the Toyota-BMW architecture that also underpins the fifth-generation GR Supra, with production taking place in Graz, Austria, by way of Magna Steyr.
Interestingly, the Z4 sibling has not been under as intense scrutiny as its Japanese brother from another mother, but that does not mean it should not get scolded at all. For example, both the German two-door roadster and the GR Supra coupe have the same engines, a 2.0-liter inline four-pot, and a much more logical inline-six mill, but the powertrain designations stop at the M40i moniker.
Granted, the U.S. version is much more powerful than its Old Continent variant, but even so – where is the Z4M, a diehard fan should ask! No worries, the sparkling imagination of automotive virtual artists will always come to aid, including in this case of high-performance sorrow. As such, here is Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has taken yet another break from his signature “Touring the world!” periplus for a little hottie.
So, after recently imagining cool stuff such as a virtual Ferrari Roma limousine that (at least digitally) seems like the better option for a four-seater than the upcoming Purosangue SUV, the CGI expert also cooked up a Nissan “Fairlady 400Z.” One that was complete with ritzy two-tone Hot Hatch attire and the looks of a proper VW Golf R fighter.
And now, he continues with more on the same page, imagining a G29-based BMW Z4 M Coupe. With a fixed roof and the allure of a little Shooting Brake, this unofficial transformation taps into the Z series heritage with aplomb, and we cannot help but put a smile on our face when thinking it could hide the same power levels as an M3/M4 Competition under the long hood!
