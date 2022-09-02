F90 BMW M5 Puts on the VIP Style Attire, Seems Ready to Unite With NFS Heat

BMW is diligently taking care of every aspect of its automotive industry career in the real world. Meanwhile, the virtual realm seems intent on acting all silly about video game impersonations.
Right now, the Bavarians are preoccupied with making the fuel cells needed to enact their hydrogen-powered iX5 SAV dreams. But they are also as ICE-powered down-to-earth as possible, given the recent spy shots that captured the 2024 BMW 5 Series starting to lose the precious camo and beginning to reveal more of the (still) pretty, evolutionary styling.
Speaking of the latter, we also have a CGI case of the current, feistier F90 BMW M5 acting all ritzy about someone’s JDM design passion and putting on a VIP Style attire to get ready and Unite with the Need For Speed Heat video game. Oh, by the way, just in case you were wondering, this is all courtesy of Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media).
The pixel master is currently having a CGI video game blast that will leave no stones unturned. So, he previously went after a 2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition for a little bit of Forza Horizon 5 show-off into the dusk (or is it CGI dawn?). Then, the CGI expert also played with another blue Skyline knight, the R32, as well as a stunning, Millennium Gold Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
The latter two, just like this dark, Satin Black widebody BMW M5 that also feels copiously slammed, were all created to impersonate the author’s vision for his garage in the NFS Heat + Unite mode. The latter is actually a “mod pack for Need For Speed Heat combining (the) best of the mods that improve your game drastically.” Which, in the end, seems entirely fitting for a VIP Style BMW M5, don’t you think?
