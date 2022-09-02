Cake Kibb Is a Conceptual Farm ATV With Swedish Design: Goes on a Rampage Through the Mind

Folks, a recent wave of electrification has given rise to a company dubbed Cake. Created in 2016, this Swedish designer and manufacturer of clean, electric off-road motorcycles has grown to be known worldwide. With groundbreakers like the Kalk and workhorses like the Ösa, this crew quickly became a trendsetter, for lack of a better word.
However, as much as some of us may want to think that Cake has moved on to bigger, grander things, they haven’t; the Cake Kibb is nothing more than an exploration of style and function by Fanny Jonsson, a transportation design engineer from, you guessed it, Sweden. After all, who else to understand the design language of a Swedish brand?
Well, looking at the Kibb, the Cake influence is clearly evident. From wheels that seem to stand apart from the vehicle they’re mounted on to the slim, sleek, and minimalist body design, all of it screams Cake. Even Kibb’s suspension system closely resembles the design and placement of the Ösa’s rear spring. Did I mention that massive gap in the frame? Again, the feature that seems to define the actual brand is present here too.
eco-friendly, green, and silent electric ATV. Oh, and just to be on the same page, Kibb translates to “Ox.” That should give us a solid base for understanding this EV’s function. From carrying goods and cargo on top, which is easily transformed into a truck bed, to pulling along a plow, helping prepare the fields for next season’s crops, all are capabilities that Jonsson has integrated into Kibb.
Beyond that, we’re shown only a few images that reveal this machine as pristine and new. One picture also shows the Kibb after it’s been hard at work in the fields or off-roading through the woods, searching for those two cows that always break away from the herd. What we also notice in the latter image is the use given to the large hole in the middle of the vehicle; it carries battery packs.
As an added bonus, to help simplify a farmer’s life. Jonsson seems to have created this bugger to function autonomously. Just load up the vehicle with whatever you need to fix that fence a couple of miles away, input coordinates, press a button, and meet your machine at the destination. Simple and effective. Once you’re done, send the Kibb back to base, and take a siesta under that oak tree that’s been in your family for generations.
power or range. After all, it’s just a concept, so there’s really no use in going that far yet.
I say yet because Jonsonn has considered some of Cake’s manufacturing techniques and ideas and points out that aluminum would be the material selected for Kibb’s construction. Furthermore, in line with more of Cake’s ideals on bringing about a cleaner way to ride and live, the designer states that this aluminum is recyclable, the tires are thought up to be built from dandelions, and plastic components will be composed of linseed, you know, cellulose. Oh, all of which will be “grown locally in Sweden.”
At the end of the day, like any brand based on solid pillars of design, production, and impression upon human minds, Cake has grown to be a name synonymous with electric off-road motorcycles. Frankly, if things continue as they are, Fanny Jonsson may get a call from the crew over at Cake about “Can we buy your design? No? Wanna be on the design team of our all-new ATV?” What would you say to such a series of questions? And don’t, for one second, think that this sort of thing doesn’t happen; it does. The true beauty of such conceptual designs. Actually, all that has already happened as this project was built hand in hand with members of the Cake team. Do you have any dreams you want the world to see? Better get to work.
