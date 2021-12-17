Albert Biermann Steps Down As Hyundai Head of R&D After Putting It in Pole Position

In his position of the Head of Research and Development, Biermann spearheaded programs like Hyundai N and the introduction of cars like the Kia Stinger, the i30N, and the Genesis brand. Now he'll continue with the brand as an executive technical advisor from his home in Europe.
As technical advisor, Biermann will contribute to the development of projects like hydrogen fuel cells, robotics and more. This move is something that had been rumored for some time. Bierman worked for BMW for more than three decades before moving to Hyundai in 2015.
“Thanks to Albert’s tireless efforts, unwavering dedication and prodigious passion for the company, we have been able to achieve many great accomplishments across our vehicle lineups that it would be impossible to name them all,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group.
“His commitment to delivering the very highest engineering standards has played a key role in our Group becoming one of the top global automotive leaders.” he continued.
During his time with Hyundai Motor Group he basically created the performance N division. That's the same one that just won Top Gear's Performance Car of the Year award with the i30N. It's also the same one that's branched out to the slightly less potent but still fun N-Line of products.
He also oversaw the refocus on improving noise, vibration, and harshness in Hyundai Motor Group products. Many of the gigantic steps forward that we've seen from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis over the last ten years can be directly attributed to his leadership.
He has also contributed to the future of the brand as he was involved in the development of the E-GMP platform the brand is now using. It will underpin a great many of the electric vehicles that come out in the near future.
No replacement for Biermann has been announced but keep an eye here on autoevolution for developments as they happen.
