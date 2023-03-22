Here's the 2023 Dodge Challenger Demon 170 Pulling Its First Public Quarter-Mile Run

Introduced in 2008, the third-generation Dodge Challenger is finally going into the history books at the end of the 2023 model year. And it's taking the company's high-performance V8 engines with it as Dodge moves into a new, all-electric era. I know, it's disappointing to see this legend go, but Dodge is making up for it with the incredibly wild Challenger SRT Demon 170.
A successor to the Demon that was first introduced in 2017, the Demon 170 is taking things up a big notch in just about every department. When running on E10 fuel, the supercharged V8 delivers 900 horsepower and 810 pound-feet (1,098 Nm) of torque. That's 92 horses more than the Demon on 91-octane gas and an extra 60 horsepower compared to the Demon's 100-octane fuel rating. But when fed with E85 ethanol, output jumps to a whooping 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet (1,281 Nm) of twist.
So not only the Demon 170 is now the world's most powerful production muscle car, but it's also the first to generate more than 1,000 horsepower.
This four-digit figure also enabled the Challenger to recapture the 0-to-60 mph (97 kph) and quarter-mile records that the previous Demon had lost to the Tesla Model S Plaid. The massive output and all the drag-spec tech under the shell push the Demon 170 from 0 to 60 mph in only 1.66 seconds. That's about three-tenths quicker than the EV and more than a half-second faster than the Demon.
The muscle car's quarter-mile run is just as impressive because the Demon 170 needs only 8.91 seconds to cover the distance. It also hits a trap speed of 151.17 mph (243.28 kph). The Mopar is now 0.33 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid and 0.74 seconds quicker than the original Demon.
It remains to be seen if it's indeed as fast as Dodge claims when owners get their hands on the car, but until that happens, the Demon 170 pulled an impressively quick quarter-mile run during its public unveiling at the Las Vegas Speed Motorway. Delivered by helicopter to the drag strip, the muscle car did a big, smokey burnout at the Christmas tree and then charged toward the finish line, where it came to a halt using a drag-spec parachute.
Dodge opted to not display any results but that's understandable given that Las Vegas is not the best track for records due to its elevation and weather conditions. I wouldn't want my car to run slower than claimed during its first public run either. According to my stopwatch, the Demon 170 covered the distance in about 9.27 seconds, which isn't bad at all and would still be a record for factory muscle cars. You can check it out in the video below.
As a brief reminder, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be built in only 3,300 units, with 3,000 units shipping to the U.S. and 300 slots for the Canadian market. It will set you back $96,666 before options. But be prepared for significant dealer markups if you're planning on getting one.
So not only the Demon 170 is now the world's most powerful production muscle car, but it's also the first to generate more than 1,000 horsepower.
This four-digit figure also enabled the Challenger to recapture the 0-to-60 mph (97 kph) and quarter-mile records that the previous Demon had lost to the Tesla Model S Plaid. The massive output and all the drag-spec tech under the shell push the Demon 170 from 0 to 60 mph in only 1.66 seconds. That's about three-tenths quicker than the EV and more than a half-second faster than the Demon.
The muscle car's quarter-mile run is just as impressive because the Demon 170 needs only 8.91 seconds to cover the distance. It also hits a trap speed of 151.17 mph (243.28 kph). The Mopar is now 0.33 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid and 0.74 seconds quicker than the original Demon.
It remains to be seen if it's indeed as fast as Dodge claims when owners get their hands on the car, but until that happens, the Demon 170 pulled an impressively quick quarter-mile run during its public unveiling at the Las Vegas Speed Motorway. Delivered by helicopter to the drag strip, the muscle car did a big, smokey burnout at the Christmas tree and then charged toward the finish line, where it came to a halt using a drag-spec parachute.
Dodge opted to not display any results but that's understandable given that Las Vegas is not the best track for records due to its elevation and weather conditions. I wouldn't want my car to run slower than claimed during its first public run either. According to my stopwatch, the Demon 170 covered the distance in about 9.27 seconds, which isn't bad at all and would still be a record for factory muscle cars. You can check it out in the video below.
As a brief reminder, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be built in only 3,300 units, with 3,000 units shipping to the U.S. and 300 slots for the Canadian market. It will set you back $96,666 before options. But be prepared for significant dealer markups if you're planning on getting one.