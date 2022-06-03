A Before and After Look at Offset’s Dodge Challenger Demon, It's Ready to Raise Hell

In late January, rapper Offset took his red Dodge Challenger Demon into the shop with the front smashed. But the good folks at RR Auto Group Los Angeles worked their magic and now it’s ready to raise hell again.
Rapper Offset doesn’t seem to have the best history with Dodge, but he keeps on buying them. Back in 2018, Offset was involved in a car accident where he crashed his green Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT. Luckily, Offset wasn’t hurt in the incident, but the car was almost completely destroyed.
He also expressed his disapproval when the manufacturer announced the end of the Hellcat range in late 2024. Offset publicly wrote: “SMH what electric, come on now! No!” hinting that he doesn’t think muscle cars have a good future if they go electric.
The Migos rapper, who has a taste for fast, powerful cars, didn’t give up the brand and has also purchased a Dodge Challenger Demon. Which, eventually, ended up with a smashed front, although there is no information about what happened there.
Luckily, he found a shop to help him with the restoration. For the project, he worked with RR Auto Group Los Angeles. Back in late January, the auto shop had shared a video with Offset’s Demon still in the works. The owner, Greg Foreignauto, who had been appointed Offset's "car guy," shared at the time the “whole right side was smashed in.”
Now, the shop’s official Instagram account shared the before and after look at Offset’s Dodge Challenger Demon, as the car is ready to get back to its famous owner. The post shows the “major repair done,” and Offset seems thrilled with the result because he also reposted it to his Instagram Stories.
You probably know that the rapper loves his cars, and he usually goes for very expensive, fast models, like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, Mercedes-Maybach S 650, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Lamborghini Urus, or Rolls-Royce Phantom. But it looks like the Dodge Challenger Demon gives him a different kind of thrill and now he can enjoy it again.
