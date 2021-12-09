The History of the Iconic HEMI: From Modern Workhorse to the Epic Hellcat and Demon

By the mid-1970s, the famous 426 was history and so were the first-generation Dodge Challenger or the Plymouth Barracuda. Although the Challenger returned in 1978, it was a shadow of its former self, just like its Charger sibling.
HEMI fans would have to wait almost three decades to witness the second comeback of their beloved engine, as Dodge introduced the third, current, and probably final generation to the 2003 Ram pickup truck model range.
The combustion chambers are no longer truly hemispherical, but flatter and more complex. The modern HEMI uses a coil-on-plug, distributor-less ignition system, and two spark plugs per cylinder to attain shorter flame travel, a design that leads to far more consistent combustion and reduced emissions.
Ram pickups, and 335 hp in the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, or Chrysler Aspen. Passenger cars got their first taste of the modern HEMI starting with the 2005 model year when the LX platform came out.
The 5.7-liter was heavily revised in 2009 when it gained a host of upgrades, including a new block, improved crankshaft, cylinder heads, and valve-spring designs. However, the biggest changes were the implementation of Variable Camshaft Timing (VCT) and the multi-displacement system (MDS), two advanced technologies that substantially improved the engine’s efficiency. Today, it makes around 370 hp in non-hybrid models, and close to 400 hp in those equipped with the eTorque mild-hybrid system.
In 2005, Chrysler’s Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division revealed the first modern, high-performance HEMI. A 6.1-liter (372 ci.), it featured a beefier, orange-painted block, a forged crankshaft, lighter pistons, strengthened conrods, and an unmistakable barrel-shaped aluminum intake manifold. Used in all the corporation’s performance vehicles built from 2006 to 2010, it could produce between 420 and 425 hp
In 2015, sixty years after the 300-hp FirePower shook the U.S. auto industry to its core, a new monstrous high-performance powerplant was released by the wizards at SRT, sending rival manufacturers into a frenzy. Nicknamed Hellcat, the supercharged 6.2-liter (378 ci) HEMI could spit out over 700 hp.
Just when everyone was getting used to Hellcats prowling the streets, SRT delivered a knock-out blow with the 808-hp Challenger SRT Demon. Available only for the 2018 model year in a limited run of 3,300 units, it could even make 840 hp when equipped with the $1 Demon crate package and fed 100-plus-octane fuel. This was made possible by comprehensively modifying the initial Hellcat design. The block and main caps were reinforced, a bigger 2.7-liter supercharger was added, while the cooling and lubrication systems were upgraded to cope with the insane output.
Hellcat Redeye in 2019. Still in production today, this variant shares several components with the Demon, such as the block or IHI-built, 2.7-liter, twin-screw supercharger.
In 2020, Dodge introduced the drag strip-oriented, yet street-legal Super Stock package which comes with an 807-hp Hellcat that can transform the Challenger SRT into the quickest muscle car you can currently buy from a dealership.
Apart from the Demon, Redeye, or Super Stock Hellcat versions, the most badass modern HEMI in existence is the 7.0-liter (426-ci), all-aluminum, 1,000-hp monster called Hellephant. It was unveiled at the SEMA show in 2018, and Mopar made it available to the general public a year later in crate engine form. Only a few units were available through special order, and they were all sold in just 48 hours. The guys at Demonology were among those lucky enough to get their hand on one, stuffed it inside a Challenger Demon, and performed a dyno test that you can watch below.
Some say that the HEMI is the greatest mass-produced, eight-cylinder ever conceived, while others are quick to oppose that statement. However, we can all agree that throughout its 70-year history, the HEMI became the most recognizable American-built V8 and one of the most legendary engines of all time.
Unfortunately, just like baby boomers had to witness the extinction of 1950s and 1960s versions, we also have to face the fact that the modern 392s and Hellcats will be gone soon, as the automotive industry is currently obsessed with electric motors instead of focusing more on the development of low-emission, synthetic fuels. When the third generation HEMI finally rides off into the sunset, we hope that Stellantis doesn’t decide to revive the legendary nameplate once again and slap it on the case of an electric motor.
