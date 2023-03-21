Mitsubishi XRT Concept Debuts in Bangkok as Next-Generation Triton (L200) Preview

Frankly, the Japanese automaker is mostly but a pale shadow of what it used to be - though only in certain regions like the Americas. Elsewhere, it’s still a (little) force to be reckoned with, especially across the pickup truck sector.
In the United States, Mitsubishi fans are few and far in between. That is mostly because they have little to choose from, given the fact that the company only sells three nameplates and has a grand total of six model variants! At least they’re inexpensive, as the cheapest (2023 Mirage) kicks off at an MSRP of $16,245, and even the flagship 2023 Outlander PHEV is snugly tucked below the $40k threshold. Anyway, that does not mean some of its rivals have no reason to fear this automaker.
In other regions, Mitsubishi still knows how to make proper heroes – such as the Triton (aka L200 in some regions) pickup truck that has no problem duking it out with the Ford Ranger or Volkswagen Amarok siblings, plus the iconic Toyota Hilux, and on equal footing. Even better, Mitsubishi will soon have a trump card in this eternal commercial vehicle battle – a new generation of the Triton/L200. Only it’s not being previewed in America, even though prototypes have been spied there, as well, so the Tacoma, Colorado, Canyon, Gladiator, and Frontier are safe, at least for now.
Instead, the Japanese carmaker has graced the Bangkok International Motor Show (its 44th edition is held between March 21 and April 2) with the official presentation of the cool-looking Mitsubishi XRT Concept. It seems that camouflage patterns directly embedded onto the body are becoming a thing across the OEM part of the automotive industry long after being a staple of the aftermarket realm. And, even better, the XRT Concept serves as a direct preview for the sixth iteration of the Triton/L200 pickup truck series.
The nameplate has been around since 1978, and it is safe to say that it has achieved a (minor) cult following over 45 years of uninterrupted presence across various markets. The next generation is scheduled for launch soon, sometime during the 2023 fiscal year, and we can already make up our minds if the brawny design is our cup of tea or not based on the XRT Concept. As for the Triton (L200) launch, it is first scheduled in Thailand (where it’s made at the Laemchabang Factory), followed by the ASEAN region, Oceania, and additional global markets.
In case you were wondering what is with the XRT Concept’s design, the camouflage was inspired by “lava rocks packed with condensed energy,” whatever that means. More importantly, it bears the Ralliart mark because Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, with factory support from the automaker, plans to field a cross-country prototype version of the all-new Triton (for Group T1) during the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally, which is set to take place mid-August.
