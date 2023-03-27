Chevy Camaro Goes Electric in Unofficial Renderings, Do You Like the Design?

As every gearhead and their pet knows, the future of the muscle car (as well as that of the automobile as a whole) is inevitably electric. Dodge was the first one to admit it, whereas one of its biggest rivals in the segment, Ford, continues to stay true to ICE power, as their all-new Mustang is still powered by fossil fuels, and continues to be offered with a V8.
What about Chevrolet, you ask? Well, they are currently focused on sending off the sixth-gen Camaro. In production since late 2015, the bowtie brand’s muscle car will be retired after the 2024 model year. This is not a rumor, so if you plan on getting one, then you should hurry up. Or better yet, wait for the Collector’s Edition, which will be detailed this summer and is expected to pack a punchy V8, to roll out.
Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the future of the Chevrolet Camaro. Some think that the GM-owned brand might launch a zero-emission muscle car in the near future, which would inevitably take on the likes of Dodge’s upcoming model. Others believe that it might morph into a four-door sedan, either with ICE or electric power, or maybe both. But these are all rumors, and should therefore be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt, for now anyway.
The Camaro moniker will return, and this is a certainty. It was confirmed by the brand’s global vice president, Scott Bell, who said that “this is not the final chapter for the nameplate.” No one can tell you what it will launch as, yet the logical approach would be a zero-emission model. This would not only give it an advantage over the Mustang but would also make it future-proof. Still, it will be sad not to hear the V8 rumble under the hood anymore.
There are several unofficial takes at trying to imagine what a hypothetical Camaro EV might look like, and the latest came from kdesignag on Instagram. It is a very simple pixel-rearranging process, as instead of coming up with a fresh design, the rendering artist chose to retain the body of the current one, and work on its front and rear fascias only. The face sends Blazer EV vibes, with similar headlights, bumper, and grille, and out back it has a few virtual modifications that are nothing to write home about. What is notable, though, is the electric nature of the car.
Are you excited about a possible BEV successor of the Chevrolet Camaro? And would you ever consider spending your hard-earned cash on one? Your opinion matters, so let us know by dropping a line in the comments area down below.
Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the future of the Chevrolet Camaro. Some think that the GM-owned brand might launch a zero-emission muscle car in the near future, which would inevitably take on the likes of Dodge’s upcoming model. Others believe that it might morph into a four-door sedan, either with ICE or electric power, or maybe both. But these are all rumors, and should therefore be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt, for now anyway.
The Camaro moniker will return, and this is a certainty. It was confirmed by the brand’s global vice president, Scott Bell, who said that “this is not the final chapter for the nameplate.” No one can tell you what it will launch as, yet the logical approach would be a zero-emission model. This would not only give it an advantage over the Mustang but would also make it future-proof. Still, it will be sad not to hear the V8 rumble under the hood anymore.
There are several unofficial takes at trying to imagine what a hypothetical Camaro EV might look like, and the latest came from kdesignag on Instagram. It is a very simple pixel-rearranging process, as instead of coming up with a fresh design, the rendering artist chose to retain the body of the current one, and work on its front and rear fascias only. The face sends Blazer EV vibes, with similar headlights, bumper, and grille, and out back it has a few virtual modifications that are nothing to write home about. What is notable, though, is the electric nature of the car.
Are you excited about a possible BEV successor of the Chevrolet Camaro? And would you ever consider spending your hard-earned cash on one? Your opinion matters, so let us know by dropping a line in the comments area down below.