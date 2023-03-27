Chevy Camaro Goes Electric in Unofficial Renderings, Do You Like the Design?

As every gearhead and their pet knows, the future of the muscle car (as well as that of the automobile as a whole) is inevitably electric. Dodge was the first one to admit it, whereas one of its biggest rivals in the segment, Ford, continues to stay true to ICE power, as their all-new Mustang is still powered by fossil fuels, and continues to be offered with a V8.

8 photos Photo: Instagram | kdesignag