The Chevy Camaro Hearse Will Give You Chills and a Shaky One Last Ride

People have been turning all sorts of vehicles into hearses for many years now. However, a Chevy Camaro, and a V8-powered one apparently, is a first for us.
Spotted somewhere in Chile, according to supercar.fails, which shared a clip of it on social media a few hours ago, this one-of-a-kind ride for last rides truly is something special. Finished in white, and decorated by a pair of racing stripes on the hood, it has black wheels, and a sweet V8 burble coming from the engine.
Beyond these, it has many more inches between the two axles, as it needs to be able to haul a casket, a raised roofline, and large rear windows. The taillights are the stock ones, and they have some tiny black stripes between them. Despite its new nature, this car can still go like stink. We’re curious how much they charge for their services, and if they have other similar vehicles in their fleet, so if you happen to know more about it, then feel free to drop a line below and let us know.
On a different note, we will remind you that General Motors has recently announced that the current Camaro will be retired after the 2024 model year. In production since late 2015, and made at Lansing, Michigan, the sixth-gen will leave the assembly line for good next January. The muscle car is offered with different engines, including a 2.0L four-pot that’s rather popular on the other side of the pond, and a powerful supercharged V8 in the ZL1.
Curious what the North American automotive giant has in store when it comes to the Camaro’s future? So are we. They did say that the moniker will return, though. It remains to be seen in what form, though reports suggest it might turn into an EV. That’s a bold move considering that the new Ford Mustang is still offered with internal combustion engines. On the other hand, Dodge is also open to the idea of having an EV muscle car in its lineup, and they previewed it last year with the stunning Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
Before pulling the plug on the current Chevrolet Camaro, the bowtie brand will celebrate it with a special model. Named the ‘Collector’s Edition,’ it will be fully uncovered this summer. The teaser released by them recently shows that it will have an image of a prowling panther in the ‘R,’ a reference to the codename of the car before its introduction back in 1966. Chances are it will be offered in the ZL1 configuration, but we cannot tell for sure yet. Hopefully, they will turn it into a proper rival to the 1,025-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
