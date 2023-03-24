Killing The Chevrolet Camaro Softly Makes Perfect Sense

Chevrolet has announced that the 6th generation Camaro will be ending production in January 2024. To celebrate the most current generation of the Chevrolet Camaro, the brand is releasing a Collector’s Edition (one for the flippers out there). It’ll be available as a package on the 2024 Camaro SS and RS and will pay homage to the first generation Camaro of the ‘60s and the project's code name: Panther.

8 photos Photo: Chevrolet