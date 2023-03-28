This DIY Tiny House Is a Dream Packed With Tech and Luxury, Very Colorful

What if you could get into the whole tiny living phenomenon but not ditch the comfort or even the luxury features you’re accustomed to from your home? Such a feat is possible and doesn’t necessarily have to involve a specialist builder, as long as you have the money and the skill to do it yourself.
DIY (do it yourself) builds are mostly about cutting costs and adding a more personal touch to the project, regardless of its nature. With this tiny house, the focus was exclusively on the latter: the owner, who is also the designer and the builder of the home, wanted to create the perfect weekend home that could also work for his organic agriculture interests, and that would become, in time, a permanent residence.
Whereas most tiny house dwellers turn to DIY to stick to a limited budget, Cem’s was apparently sky-high. His tiny, which is sat on a 9-meter (29.5-foot) double-axle trailer but is built more to park model sizing, is not only very big but incredibly fancy. Push the captions button in the video available at the bottom of the page and, with some tolerance to the paid content included in the tour, see just how focused the tiny is on integrating technology.
If the styling and the design fail to impress, this is one thing that stands out: the way it uses technology to allow for a lifestyle more connected to nature. It sounds like a paradox, but the way Cem explains it, technology makes life better for everyone, including Mother Nature. For instance, Cem uses a Sanihydro water treatment system for the wastewater, so part of it is reused in the garden.
The layout is of a 2-loft tiny, but with standing height in both lofts because Cem made sure the ceiling was 1.95 meters (6.3 feet) high across both levels. The house is actually built around the kitchen, a large area with a center island and breakfast bar, residential-sized appliances, and a dehydrating rack for fruit and vegetables that hangs from the 3.5-meter (11.4-foot) high ceiling.
To the right is a sitting area with enough room for 6 people and a sofa that can convert into a bed or be rolled away easily to vacate the space. The parents’ bedroom is over this lounge, and large enough to resemble what you’d find in a standard home; there’s even a 3-door wardrobe in there, as well as a reading nook by the wall, with excellent views outside thanks to wraparound glazing.
move there for the long run.
The bathroom is at the foot of the stairs of the kids’ bedroom, hidden behind a full-length mirror that’s actually a pocket door. Replicating the feel of a proper home, it features ceramic tiling and a heated stone floor – after all, this tiny won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, so weight wasn’t that pressing an issue.
As beautiful as the interior is, the outdoor spaces are even more so. The thing about tiny living is that it encourages people to spend more time outside under the open sky; this particular unit is a luxury home, but that still holds true. There’s a deck that sits on the same trailer chassis as the house, so it’s big enough to hold two separate dining areas. The smaller one doubles as an entertainment space, with a large TV popping out of one of the flower pots (and staying dry and safe when the weather turns), and a custom propane firepit.
Even if you’re not into downsizing or tiny living, and you’re simply here to window shop, Cem’s tiny in Urla, Turkey, is a true treat for the eyes. Don’t take our word for it, though.
