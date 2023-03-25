This Off-Grid DIY Overlander Mobile Home Is Better Than Most Houses, Cost Just As Much

When it comes to mobile homes, everything goes, as long as it allows the owners to enjoy the pleasures of travel and new experiences. Most times, that leads to budget-conscious builds and a fair few compromises, but there are some mobile homes that go all out in the search for perfection, like this DIY overlander.
This particular mammoth build is based on a 2008 GMC C7500, which used to be a snow plow. Such a choice is slightly odd in the mobile home community, as it strikes the balance of being more expensive than a van and less spacious than a bus. But the couple that built it is experienced in the nomad lifestyle, having had a similar overlander in the past, so the challenge is somewhat attenuated.
But those two inconveniences are more than made up for by its four-wheel drive off-road capabilities, as this is a true go-anywhere type of mobile home. Although using such a heavy-duty truck for a mobile home means that the 440 cu.in. (7.2-liter) engine guzzles a lot of gas and can empty the 55-gallon (208-liter) fuel tank rather quickly.
Such performance, however, does not come cheap, as the steel alone needed to build the box on the back cost $37,000. Building this rugged mobile home ended up costing an eye-watering $110,000, and that’s only because the couple living in it managed to MacGyver this beast in a friend’s garage. Buying such an overlander already built could end up costing several times more.
But even a quick look at the outside of this behemoth proves it was money well spent. Starting with the size, this mobile home is 28 feet (8.5m) long by 8 feet (2.4m) wide, meaning there is ample space inside by mobile home standards. It also sits at 12.2 feet tall (3.7m), falling just below most height restrictions for trucks of this nature.
There is also one more benefit that hails from building the entire structure that ended up going onto the chassis of this GMC C7500. The massive 75-gallon (284-liter) freshwater tank, water heater, and water pump have dedicated compartments at the back. A heavy-duty water filtration system has also been installed in this mobile home, meaning the tank can safely be filled from any source available.
Another feature on the exterior of this mobile home is the large lock box mounted on the frame, which houses the two propane tanks that take care of the stove and water heating separately. On the other side of the truck, there is the electrical bay, which handles the power coming from the 1,850 watts-worth of solar panels mounted on top.
That juice is stored within an array of batteries totaling 600Ah, making this truck more than off-grid capable. Other details regarding the electrical side are not mentioned, but the video below does show that an MPPT smart solar charge controller is used. What that does is make sure that solar energy that cannot be stored is used to power the appliances inside, instead of being wasted as residual heat.
Considering just how rugged and rambunctious the exterior is, the inside of this mobile home seems like the complete opposite. Everything looks cozy and homey, similar to a cabin in a mountainous area, partly due to an independent propane heater that looks like an old-school fireplace.
The kitchen also does a lot to help with that aesthetic, as the olive green tones complemented by the white tile-looking backsplash, and recycled mahogany countertops feel warm and welcoming. It is also quite spacious and well organized, with the sink and stove-oven combo situated at opposite ends, with plenty of cooking space in between them, creating a nice workflow.
Just a couple of steps behind the kitchen sits the bathroom, with a mirror in between that makes the space look a lot bigger than it actually is. The bathroom itself keeps the mountain cabin vibe, adding a touch of sauna as both the door and walls are made out of wood. The space, which is generous for a mobile home, also helps the overall look of this bathroom, along with the exposed copper piping. It also benefits from a composting toilet, which is another nice touch that makes this mobile home seriously off-grid capable, as waste can be easily disposed of.
The last two areas, situated at the very back of the truck, are the bedroom and lounge, which are kind of one and the same. The lounge mostly consists of a bench that doubles as storage and a stepping stone for the couple’s dog to be able to get into bed. A folding table can also be mounted here, serving as a great place to either dine or do some computer work.
There are a couple more features worth noting in the bedroom, such as the skylight, which is a great touch, allowing for some peaceful late-night stargazing. But just in case the sky is too cloudy, there is also a wall-mounted TV to provide some entertainment.
Overall, this build is mightily impressive, showcasing what a mobile home can look like with great planning and no compromises. Granted, the budget needed for such a build is high, but the outcome is undeniably cool, able to go just about anywhere and be completely self-sufficient while doing so.
