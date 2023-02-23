Silver Spear Unveiled as a Modular Overlander That Is Workstation by Day, Camper by Night

Using your camper or RV as a work truck to carry or store heavy equipment or as a toy hauler on your weekend getaways is something that might have never crossed your mind. That’s because campers don’t offer too much versatility in terms of functionality. That is about to change, as a new overlander has come to revolutionize the adventure automotive category.
Silver Spear is a first-of-its-kind modular overlanding vehicle that can serve multiple purposes. It was designed and built by Toro Bravo 4x4, and as crazy as it may sound, this rig can easily morph from work station into a toy hauler or a family-friendly camper.
If you haven’t heard about Toro Bravo 4x4 before, it’s because this is a brand-new automotive company that aims to provide “the most flexible platform possible to fit your needs,” and Silver Spear is their debut 4x4 model.
Founded by former NFL linebacker Jeff Rohrer, Toro Bravo 4x4 collaborated with concept engineering studio PROTOTYP3 on creating the innovative all-in-one vehicle, which is designed for both work and leisure.
What he means is that this vehicle can be used as a tool shed or work station during weekdays and then converted into an adventure-ready overland camper for the weekends.
Silver Spear is built on a heavy-duty truck chassis, features factory four-wheel drive, and rides on wheels shod in 40-inch tires rated for up to 81 mph (130 kph), which makes it well-suited for hardcore exploration and allows it to tackle terrains other rigs wouldn’t dare to. According to the company, they use brand-new crew cab chassis from Ford F-550, Chevrolet 5500, and Ram 5500 trucks as the base for their vehicle.
The novel modular design of Silver Spear, which allows its unique versatility, was achieved through the use of 3D-printed interior components, such as removable beds, custom-made cabinets, and a removable kitchen countertop. This also means there is scope for customization, as customers can add or remove components to tailor the truck to their needs.
While the vehicle measures 26 feet (8 meters) from bumper to bumper, the interior of the box is 19.5 feet (6 meters) long. This means you can use it to carry long lumber boards or other construction materials. The integrated floor rails will allow you to securely tie down whatever you need to haul as part of your work.
A cantilever rear ramp coupled with a liftgate system makes loading and unloading heavy work equipment a breeze. It can also be used to load your UTV, dirt bike, motorcycle, or any other small vehicle you would want to take with you on your adventures. And when you’re camped, you can fold it to 90 degrees and use it as an eating table, a cooking station, or even as a deck.
overlanding camper, Silver Spear features an over-cab queen-size bed, as well as two fold-down bunk beds, so there is plenty of sleeping space for the whole family. Inside the box, you’ll also find a modular galley kitchen with custom-made cabinets and a built-in sink, a wet bath with composting toilet, and plenty of storage for your belongings.
Other amenities that make life on the road easy and comfortable include a 25-gallon portable fridge/freezer, two-burner propane stove, 60-gallon (227-liter) fresh water tank, 30-gallon (113-liter) greywater tank, and five solar panels.
Thanks to its modular design, the kitchen can be rolled outside of the vehicle for outdoor cooking or removed completely when you need to clear up space for your gear or toys.
On one of the exterior sides, there is also a retractable awning that will offer you and your family protection from the sun and shelter from the rain, retractable stairs, and the aforementioned mounting rails that can be used to attach modular outdoor tables.
overlander will be able to haul whatever gear and small vehicles you want, and it is also capable of towing boats, jet skis, camper trailers, and more.
12V air conditioning, a big skylight, over-cab storage, and a pass-through gear tunnel are also part of the package.
Toro Bravo 4×4 has already opened the preorder books for Silver Spear, which is priced at $236,000. First deliveries are expected to begin later this year, and you can reserve yours with a $100 deposit.
