Live Only off Sunlight and Battery Power With the All-Electric Zeus Overlanding Camper

As time moves on, numerous industries are exploring electrification. One of them is the world of RVs and campers, and this time around, Highline Caravans has revealed their all-electric Zeus overlanding camper.
What is an all-electric camper? If you often spend time in the wild with family, friends, and flora and fauna, then you know the systems needed to keep you alive. Typically, this means you must bring some diesel, gasoline, and/or LP gas canisters. After all, generators, lighting, water pumps, and all that jazz need to be fueled somehow.
Well, the electrification of our world has extended deep into the RV industry too, and the past couple of years have seen major leaps in eliminating all but electricity from our habitats. Crews from all over the world have dabbled in this movement, but one country that has always been at the forefront of RVing is Australia.
It's here that I ran across a fresh overlanding machine whose functionality revolves around nothing more than electricity, be it from the grid, from batteries, or from the sun. Time to explore the Zeus. But, before we do, it should help to know a bit about the crew behind the magic, Highline Caravans.
If you've never heard of this team before, fantastic! This will simply leave that much larger of an imprint upon your mind. Highline was born in 2013 when the owners of the company decided to take a road trip in their own custom-designed machine. The result? Well, here we are, nearly 10 years later, talking about what this crew is up to. In short, they're alive and kicking hard.
By now, you've picked up on the fact that the Zeus is a travel trailer tuned to function on nothing more than electricity. News of the Zeus initially popped up in December 2022, but recent RV and camper shows have seen a more prominent presence from the unit, and with good reason. I've even added a video below that walks us through what to expect.
Now, bear with me as the manufacturer's website is yet to show the world any information regarding the model. So, I'll be running through the features found in the unit selling on Dave Benson, which is less in-depth than I would like. Even Highline's Facebook page links to Dave Bensons' video to help interested people grasp what Zeus is all about.
There isn't much information regarding how this bugger is built, but we are told that an overlanding fully independent suspension, a DuraGal chassis, a DO35 coupler, and mud-terrain tires are the base for what you'll be towing along. These are features commonly found in countless overland trailers and vehicles. From here, the exterior is tattered with countless storage bays, some on slide-outs, some with pass-through functionality, a bike rack, LP gas holders, and stone guard wraparound.
Without further ado, let's dive into what we came here for. With that said, the Zeus features a wonderful little trick, a massive 14.3 kWh battery found integrated into the habitat underneath what is ultimately the bedroom. According to the video, it'll take 24 hours for this thing to fully charge with shore power.
However, you shouldn't be experiencing any drained batteries because there's a massive solar array mounted on the roof of the Zeus. In total, the model in question here features four 400 W solar panels. Most two to three-person groups typically require around 600 watts of juice to keep AC and water pumps flowing.
alive and comfortable where you'd typically live like the Amish.
As for the interior of this mobile tank, it might be that the presenter in the video is a smaller human being, or this thing is big! I think the latter. We can see that there's a queen bed hidden inside, a wardrobe, a modular dinette, a large galley block with a flush countertop, a massive fridge, and a bathroom that even includes a washing machine and separate shower. None of those cramped airplane-style restrooms here.
What does all this mean for you and me? Quite a whole lot. First of all, this bugger is one of those turnkey units that you can just climb into and go. But there are a few downsides. First, Highline is an Australian crew, and that means that units are designed for the roads down under - thanks for the tip XGRiD Campers. If you're from anywhere else in the world, you'll need to beg Highline or a dealership to create a unit tuned to your home country. This is a long shot, to say the least, as most manufacturers aren't about to include new stages of production just to create a habitat just for one person. It might be easier to just move to Australia for a few years.
The second downside is the price. Sure, it's a capable and self-sufficient unit, but the price feels like I won't have any cash for gas once I pick up my own Zeus. Just something to think about if you're in the neighborhood for a new-age travel trailer.
Well, the electrification of our world has extended deep into the RV industry too, and the past couple of years have seen major leaps in eliminating all but electricity from our habitats. Crews from all over the world have dabbled in this movement, but one country that has always been at the forefront of RVing is Australia.
It's here that I ran across a fresh overlanding machine whose functionality revolves around nothing more than electricity, be it from the grid, from batteries, or from the sun. Time to explore the Zeus. But, before we do, it should help to know a bit about the crew behind the magic, Highline Caravans.
If you've never heard of this team before, fantastic! This will simply leave that much larger of an imprint upon your mind. Highline was born in 2013 when the owners of the company decided to take a road trip in their own custom-designed machine. The result? Well, here we are, nearly 10 years later, talking about what this crew is up to. In short, they're alive and kicking hard.
By now, you've picked up on the fact that the Zeus is a travel trailer tuned to function on nothing more than electricity. News of the Zeus initially popped up in December 2022, but recent RV and camper shows have seen a more prominent presence from the unit, and with good reason. I've even added a video below that walks us through what to expect.
Now, bear with me as the manufacturer's website is yet to show the world any information regarding the model. So, I'll be running through the features found in the unit selling on Dave Benson, which is less in-depth than I would like. Even Highline's Facebook page links to Dave Bensons' video to help interested people grasp what Zeus is all about.
There isn't much information regarding how this bugger is built, but we are told that an overlanding fully independent suspension, a DuraGal chassis, a DO35 coupler, and mud-terrain tires are the base for what you'll be towing along. These are features commonly found in countless overland trailers and vehicles. From here, the exterior is tattered with countless storage bays, some on slide-outs, some with pass-through functionality, a bike rack, LP gas holders, and stone guard wraparound.
Without further ado, let's dive into what we came here for. With that said, the Zeus features a wonderful little trick, a massive 14.3 kWh battery found integrated into the habitat underneath what is ultimately the bedroom. According to the video, it'll take 24 hours for this thing to fully charge with shore power.
However, you shouldn't be experiencing any drained batteries because there's a massive solar array mounted on the roof of the Zeus. In total, the model in question here features four 400 W solar panels. Most two to three-person groups typically require around 600 watts of juice to keep AC and water pumps flowing.
alive and comfortable where you'd typically live like the Amish.
As for the interior of this mobile tank, it might be that the presenter in the video is a smaller human being, or this thing is big! I think the latter. We can see that there's a queen bed hidden inside, a wardrobe, a modular dinette, a large galley block with a flush countertop, a massive fridge, and a bathroom that even includes a washing machine and separate shower. None of those cramped airplane-style restrooms here.
What does all this mean for you and me? Quite a whole lot. First of all, this bugger is one of those turnkey units that you can just climb into and go. But there are a few downsides. First, Highline is an Australian crew, and that means that units are designed for the roads down under - thanks for the tip XGRiD Campers. If you're from anywhere else in the world, you'll need to beg Highline or a dealership to create a unit tuned to your home country. This is a long shot, to say the least, as most manufacturers aren't about to include new stages of production just to create a habitat just for one person. It might be easier to just move to Australia for a few years.
The second downside is the price. Sure, it's a capable and self-sufficient unit, but the price feels like I won't have any cash for gas once I pick up my own Zeus. Just something to think about if you're in the neighborhood for a new-age travel trailer.