Ram Trucks Recalled Over Inoperative Rearview Camera, Software Update Fixes It

On September 1st last year, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit opened an investigation into the Ram 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 for the rearview camera being inoperative. FCA US LLC reviewed the concern with the engineering department and supplier, only to discover that the TRSCM may fail internally.
TRSCM stands for trailer reverse steering control module, the electronic component that prevents the rearview image from displaying on the touchscreen display under certain conditions. No rearview image with the gear lever in the reverse position is a noncompliance with the field of view and image size sections of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111.
Gear lever may not be the right word because most Rams now come with a rotary dial. Continental Autonomous Mobility of Auburn Hills is the supplier of the suspect trailer reverse steering control module, with FCA US LLC listing no fewer than eight part numbers in the document attached below. 68,809 pickup trucks are called back, split between the 2021 to 2023 model year Ram 1500 and 2023 model year Ram 2500 workhorse.
The bulk of the affected population is represented by the half-ton pickup, namely 68,784 units produced between June 3rd, 2020 and August 17th, 2022. Only 25 units of the heavy-duty 2500 are called back, pickup trucks produced from June 21st, 2022 to August 17th, 2022.
Dealers will be instructed to update the TRSCM software on March 31st, the day owners will be notified about the recall by first-class mail. A software update for a module that may fail internally seems weird, but then again, FCA US LLC is known for cutting corners aggressively.
Out of 24 brands analyzed, Consumer Reports ranks Ram in 16th place for reliability, right between Nissan and Cadillac. Mercedes-Benz is dead last in 24th place, whereas Toyota and Lexus top everything. Ford sits 18th, whereas Chevy and GMC are listed in 20th and 21st.
Codenamed DT, the half-ton pickup subject to this recall is currently priced at $37,410 sans destination charge, up from $37,090 for the 2022 model year. The previous-generation DS soldiers on as the Ram 1500 Classic at $30,695 excluding the $1,895 destination charge.
We’ve heard reports about a Dakota revival since what appears to be eons ago, but Ram didn’t deliver even though FCA US LLC produces a mid-size pickup in the guise of the Jeep Gladiator. The truck brand is currently invested in EVs, with the Ram 1500 REV scheduled to start series production sometime in 2024 for the 2025 model year.
REV may stand for revolution, but said revolution only applies to Ram. The Ford Motor Company introduced an electric version of the F-150 for the 2022 model year under the Lightning moniker, a nameplate that was previously used for a performance version of the F-150. General Motors currently makes the GMC Hummer EV, with the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV scheduled to follow suit in the nearest of futures.
