306,165 Ram Trucks Recalled Over Fire Risk, Owners Advised to Park Outside

Supplied by German company Eberspaecher Controls, the first-gen solid state intake heater grid relay that equips 306,165 Ram trucks may short circuit. Even with the ignition off, the electrical short may lead to a fire.
FCA US LLC became aware of this problem on February 17th, 2021. The pickup truck brand first issued recall 21V-163 in March 2021, affecting 19,214 heavy-duty workhorses ranging from the 2500 to the 5500 Cab Chassis. All of the recalled trucks feature the Cummins 6.7-liter turbocharged inline-six diesel. Come October 2021, an additional 131,177 pickups were called back.
As if Ram didn’t have enough HDs to fix already, FCA US LLC announced yet another safety recall. 23V-060 is the largest one yet, and once again, affected trucks range from the 2500 to the 5500 Cab Chassis. 2021 to 2023 models are called back according to documents filed with the federal watchdog in charge of vehicle safety.
The Auburn Hills-based automaker analyzed fire patterns, witness statements, and vehicle histories from October 2022 through January 2023. No fewer than three warranty claims, six customer assistance records, and six field reports were identified for all markets, not only the U.S., with receipt dates ranging from July 2022 to January 2023. On the upside, what used to be Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is aware of zero vehicle fires.
From December 2022 through January 2023, the peeps at FCA US Engineering conducted root cause analysis. Lo and behold, the heater grid relay was found to be the culprit. The remedy comes in the form of a new internally fused relay, referred to as generation two.
Dealers will be notified between now and March 31st, and owners can expect to receive an envelope from FCA US LLC no later than March 31st as well. In the meantime, owners are urged to not park these diesel-engined trucks inside buildings or near other vehicles.
It would’ve been simpler to provide owners with instructions on how to identify and remove the suspect relay, but then again, the automotive industry doesn’t encourage DIY-ing for obvious reasons. That’s why "Right to Repair” is a hot topic with vehicle owners.
As per the report attached below, affected 2500s were produced between August 2020 and February 2023 to the tune of 154,852 trucks. The list continues with 88,423 examples of the 3500 and 3500 Cab Chassis, plus 41,412 examples of the 4500 Cab Chassis and 5500 Cab Chassis produced between November 2020 to February 2023.
The most affordable specification of the bunch is the 2500, which retails at $44,675 excluding destination charge, plus $9,695 for the Cummins turbo diesel. It's rated at 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm), and it’s connected to a six-speed automatic transmission as opposed to the eight-speed unit of the 6.4-liter HEMI standard gasser. The optional high-output Cummins makes 420 horsepower and 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Nm).
