2024 Ram 1200 Truck Starts Shaping Up To Take On the Ford Ranger in Latin America

Did you think Stellantis was done with coming up with new pickups? Well, you may want to erase that thought from your mind, because the automotive giant is actually readying yet another workhorse, which will be called the Ram 1200.
A product destined for Latin America only, meaning that it won’t make its way to other parts of the world, the Ram 1200 has just made its spy photo debut testing in the cold. Our man with the cam managed to snap not one but two prototypes of the truck, and both of them wore heavy camouflage and lots of plastic cladding on them to disguise the design.
We cannot tell you anything about the looks so far, because the fake stickers and cladding do a very well job at keeping its styling a secret for the moment. Nonetheless, there are four visible doors, and a bed wrapped up to make it look like an SUV, so we can at least reveal that it will be offered as a dual-cab. Will single-cab versions join the lineup? Maybe, maybe not, but that’s not the big question here, as the entire vehicle remains a well-preserved secret, not only when it comes to the design, but also the platform, powertrains, and any possible shared parts with other models made under the Stellantis roof.
Some Latin American outlets report that it will share a few nuts and bolts with the Jeep Commander, such as the front doors, and maybe the brakes. The Fiat Toro is believed to have lent it the suspension components on both axles, but we doubt it, considering that this one is smaller compared to the Ram 1200, whose size will pin it against the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Our spies claim that it builds on the Small Global Modular platform, but again, you may want to take this rumor with the proverbial pinch of salt until official confirmation arrives, as no one who does not have any ties to the development process knows anything about it for sure.
The same goes for the powertrain family, which is understood to comprise a small turbodiesel, with four cylinders, likely sourced from within the Group. Chances are that four-wheel drive will be optional, we believe, and that lesser models might actually feature two-wheel drive in order to keep the costs down. Nonetheless, these are also rumors, and they are not exactly airtight at the moment. Chances are we will find out more about the Ram 1200, which is codenamed the Project 291, in the coming months, as the testing advances, and the camouflage starts coming off. When will it premiere? Probably before the end of the year or in early 2024.
