2024 Ram 1200 Spied During Winter Testing, Benchmarks Against Fiat Toro

Ram is testing a new, smaller, pickup truck, which is set to be called 1200. It will be slotted below the Ram 1500 in the range, and it is set to be revealed later in 2023, with dealers getting the first orders in 2024. We have fresh spy shots of it, and this time it was spotted while it was enduring cold weather testing.
Stellantis was not testing this 2024 Ram 1200 alone, but it was using a Fiat Toro, among other vehicles, as benchmarks to see how the 1200 stacks up. The latter is reportedly based on the Toro, so it is essential to observe what areas must be changed, and in what direction, to make it feel like a Ram.
The new model is allegedly based on the Small Wide 4×4 platform of the Stellantis conglomerate, and it comes with a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, according to sources from South America, where this model will be built and sold. Do not expect it to only be sold there, as it may even reach U.S. shores, not just South America, and a few European destinations.
Sources claim that it might come with a turbocharged gasoline engine, as well, which may mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel-drive might be standard, or easily attainable over standard equipment, and that last part will depend on the market where it is being sold. If most customers are expected to want 4×4, it will have it as standard, and this is done by many manufacturers when they have a choice.
In the U.S., this model will face the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, both being pickup trucks that do not try to appeal to hardcore off-roading enthusiasts, but to those who need the utility of a pickup truck even if they do not need to tow a house, not just a trailer.
The Small Wide 4×4 platform from the Stellantis portfolio already underpins models like the Jeep Compass and Commander, so nobody should be surprised to see it as the base for another product of the conglomerate. We should note that the model might also be called Dakota, instead of 1200, but a final decision has not been made. There is also the Ram 1000 to consider, so the 1200 name might be fitting here.
There are several changes made with the transformation, mind you, including in the powertrain department, not just styling-wise. The vehicle is covered in camouflage, but it is clear that this is a test mule, which may see various styling changes before it gets revealed.
From what can be distinguished even under the camouflage, the front grille comes with horizontal slats, and it is quite large. Another element worth mentioning is the ground clearance, which appears to be substantial. In other words, it means that it was not carrying anything in the bed and that a lift kit might not be necessary, at least not for most people.
Sure, the approach angle does not look like it is the best in class, and the same might apply to the departure angle, but this last part is a problem with many pickup trucks, as their bed and tow bar gets in the way during off-roading, depending on how far you want to go.
With the right tires, this is more than enough for most people in most situations, and you might go the extra mile with a set of off-road specific tires if that is what you need from a model like this.
