MLB Star J.D. Davis Just Purchased His "Dream Truck," a Ram Truck

Life is about a multitude of things, whether they are big or small, and reaching a moment when you can afford something you’ve dreamed about for a long time is certainly worth celebrating. MLB star J.D. Davis just got there as he purchased his “dream truck.”
The professional baseball player has just introduced his new ride on social media, and it's a powerful beast on wheels: a Ram 2500.
Jonathan Gregory “J.D.” Davis, who plays as a third baseman and left fielder for the San Francisco Giants has collaborated for the project with Pro Motorsports, one of the go-to dealerships for athletes whenever they need a new ride. The shop is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Davis proudly struck a pose next to his new ride in front of the dealership.
The professional baseball player couldn't contain his excitement, and wrote in the caption that, "your boy got a truck," adding that the dealership made his "dream truck come true."
The massive heavy-duty pickup truck he chose is a Ram 2500 Power Wagon, which is one of the six trims for the model. The Power Wagon is available only in all-wheel drive as a Crew Cab 6'4" box. It starts at $64,145, offering one engine option: a powerful, hungry 6.4-liter Heavy-Duty HEMI MDS engine with front and rear locking differentials, rated at 410 horsepower (416 ps) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque. The resources flow to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Capable on any type of terrain, the off-road-oriented pickup truck is not built for speed, taking its time to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in over 8 seconds, with an estimated top speed of 110 mph (177 kph).
The heavy-duty pickup truck boasts a monotone brown exterior paint that is not part of the stock options, complete with black accents. It also seems to have received black aftermarket wheels. The picture Davis shared, where he matches his blouse to the paint job of his new truck, doesn't give a glimpse inside the truck.
The off-road-oriented Ram 2500 is part of the model's fifth generation, introduced in 2018 for the 2019 model year. The trim includes a unique interior trim, an exterior decal package with the trim's name on the side, larger off-road tires, and a different grille and tailgates.
It's not clear which cars J.D. Davis owned before he purchased his "dream truck," but in 2020, he got a chance to take out a Porsche Cayenne Coupe S out for a spin in New York, as you can seee attached below.
Besides Davis, Pro Motorsports has most recently hooked Phoenix Suns' coach Monty Williams with a Ford F-150 Raptor. The dealership previously worked with other famous baseball players including Yan Gomes, Matt Kemp, Jake McGee, and Mat Latos.
