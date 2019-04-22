Ram 1500 Rebel Drag Races Ram 2500 Power Wagon

2020 BMW X5 M Looks Brutish in Latest Rendering

Even though they’re similar in terms of exterior design and off-road capability, there are differences between the Rebel and Power Wagon. TFL Truck pitted both Ram models in a variety of tests, including a quarter-mile drag race the Rebel won by a nose. 41 photos



If you take a look at the configurator for the 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon, you’ll notice a promise. “The most capable off-road full-size pickup” sticks out like a sore thumb, and that’s not the case if you read the fine print. Adding insult to injury, this heavy-duty truck isn’t available with a turbo diesel. The superior fuel economy and additional grunt would’ve helped with towing.



Looking at the bigger picture, the F-150 Raptor is in a class of its own thanks to the know-how of Ford Performance. In the mid-size segment, the Jeep Gladiator in Rubicon flavor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison by American Expedition Vehicles are your best choices.



What’s curious is that the Power Wagon accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 7.53 seconds as opposed to 8.12 for the Rebel. Also surprising is that the Power Wagon tows up to 10,350 pounds as opposed to the 11,540-pound rating of the Rebel half-ton pickup.Payload? Make that 1,510 for the Power Wagon versus 1,930 pounds, which goes to show how competitive the full-size segment has become. The 1500 starts at $33,190 in the United States for the Tradesman, but the off-road workhorse is more expensive than the Laramie at $49,345 excluding destination. The Power Wagon in 2500 flavor is $53,100 excluding destination, which is a considerable difference of the $33,395 starting price of the Tradesman.Engine options? The 1500 comes standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance. A 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is available too, with or without eTorque. The 2500 features a heavy-duty HEMI V8 with 6.4 liters of displacement. Both trucks come with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, but the axle ratio differs from 3.92 for the half-tonner to 4.10 for the Power Wagon.If you take a look at the configurator for the 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon, you’ll notice a promise. “The most capable off-road full-size pickup” sticks out like a sore thumb, and that’s not the case if you read the fine print. Adding insult to injury, this heavy-duty truck isn’t available with a turbo diesel. The superior fuel economy and additional grunt would’ve helped with towing.Looking at the bigger picture, the F-150 Raptor is in a class of its own thanks to the know-how of Ford Performance. In the mid-size segment, the Jeep Gladiator in Rubicon flavor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison by American Expedition Vehicles are your best choices.