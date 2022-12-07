Braking System Issue Prompts Investigation Into the 2017 to 2018 Ram HD

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a whooping 134 reports from consumers alleging intermittent or permanent loss of braking performance in certain 2017 to 2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups. The Office of Defects Investigation opened an investigation into this matter, which could end with the recall of 390,077 trucks.
“The alleged failures continue to occur at a steady rate across both models, at all speeds, with limited detectability,” notes the Office of Defects Investigation. Several reports indicate that replacing the anti-lock braking system module and hydraulic control unit appears to correct this problem.
ABS can trace its roots back to 1908, when J.E. Francis introduced the so-called Slip Prevention Regular for Rail Vehicles. Come 1920, Gabriel Voisin engineered a system that modulates the brake pressure to reduce tire slippage. The automotive industry’s first series-production ABS is credited to Mercedes-Benz, which launched a Bosch-developed system in August 1978 in the W116-generation Sonderklasse as an optional extra.
HCU, on the other hand, refers to the hydraulic control unit. Simply put, it’s an electromechanical device that controls hydraulic pressure to individual wheel brake assemblies. The HCU is designed to manage braking forces during hard stops, thus making driving that much easier.
Turning our attention back to investigation number PE 22-012, the ODI does not mention what configurations of the 2017 to 2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 are potentially affected. To whom it may concern, the 2017 model welcomed the Power Wagon and 2500 4x4 Off-Road Package to the roster. The biggest updates for 2018 came in the guise of the Limited Tungsten and Sport editions, as well as 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment with 4G LTE, HD Radio, USB Flip, pinch to zoom, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
The maximum towing and payload ratings are shared between the 2017 and 2018 model years. More specifically, the 3500 boasts up to 31,210 pounds (nearly 14,157 kilograms) and 7,390 pounds (3,352 kilograms).
