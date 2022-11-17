250k Ram HD Trucks Recalled Over Transmission Fluid Leak That May Cause Fire

On June 7th, the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within FCA US LLC opened an investigation into certain HD pickup trucks. The American manufacturer started investigating the 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and 3500 due to engine compartment fires.
Witness statements, vehicle histories, and fire patterns were analyzed through November, with FCA US LLC aware of 16 warranty claims, 16 field reports, and 16 customer assistance inquiry records. Said incidents feature dates of receipt ranging from March 24th to October 12th this year.
The company is aware of a minor injury related to this condition. On the upside, FCA US LLC isn’t aware of any fatalities. Almost 250,000 pickup trucks are called back, namely 248,342 units produced between the 2020 model year and 2023 in three-quarter-ton 2500 and one-ton 3500 flavors.
These workhorses all feature the Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel straight-six engine and the Chrysler 68RFE six-speed automatic transmission. As per the document attached below, transmission fluid may be expelled from the dipstick tube, potentially coming into contact with an ignition source.
The driver may notice a malfunction indicator lamp on the instrument cluster, according to FCA US LLC. The suspect transmissions bear part numbers 52109057AB and 52109057AC for 2WD pickup trucks, whereas 52109056AB and 52109056AC are the same tranny for 4WD applications.
There is no remedy available for the time being, with FCA US LLC currently scratching its head as it tries to find a cost-effective solution. Both dealerships and owners will be notified on or about December 30th.
$44,205 is the starting price of the 2500 at press time, with Ram offering a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 and an eight-speed automatic as standard. The Cummins is a $9,595 option that’s exclusively paired with the 68RFE. Customers in the market for the 3500 need to shell out $46,310 at the very least. The 3500 is available with the regular-output version and a high-output version of the Cummins sixer, with the latter retailing at a whopping $12,395.
