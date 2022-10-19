Certain Ram Chassis Cab Trucks Feature Incorrect Brake Hoses, Recall Issued

The most work-oriented Ram there is, the Chassis Cab has been recalled over brake hoses that may rupture due to an orifice diameter that is out of specification. FCA US LLC became aware of this problem on August 28th, 2020, when the third-largest automaker in the United States opened an investigation into a potential noncompliance affecting the 4500 and 5500.
On September 23rd, 2020, the Vehicle Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed that certain brake hose assemblies were built wrong. A safety recall was issued on October 15th, 2020, only for FCA to petition the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for exemption from notification and remedy requirements.
The petition was filed on November 13th, 2020, and the federal watchdog denied it on October 5th, 2022. As a result, no fewer than 26,961 chassis cabs have been called back to replace the rear brake hoses with the right orifice diameter. Dealers and owners will be notified on November 30th.
Affected pickups were assembled between February 10th, 2019 and August 26th, 2020 for the 2019 and 2020 model years. According to section 5.31. of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 106, “every inside diameter of any section of a hydraulic brake hose assembly shall be not less than 64 percent of the nominal inside diameter of the brake hose.” Manufactured by Hitachi Cable America Inc., the suspect rear brake hoses feature part numbers 68371722AA for the right rear and 68371723AA for the left rear.
The suspect brake hoses were pulled out of Ram Chassis Cab production after August 26th, 2020. Also worthy of note, owners who have incurred the cost of repairing a problem that subsequently becomes the subject of a field action are entitled to reimbursement as long as there is a receipt or any other adequate proof of payment. In the meantime, owners can run the VIN on the NHTSA’s website to find out if their chassis cabs are indeed recalled.
